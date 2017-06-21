Past tense: Controlling pressure a boost for Matt Davidson

MINNEAPOLIS — When you see a wide grin come across Matt Davidson’s face it won’t stay for long.

Davidson will get it together and get back to that emotional middle ground that works best for him.

“I am enjoying it and it’s fun but if I show my emotion I can unravel a little and lose my focus,’’ Davidson said Wednesday.

“It” is the good start for Davidson is having in his first full season in the majors. On a team with long ball threats Jose Abreu, Avisail Garcia and Todd Frazier, Davidson leads the Sox with 16 home runs, including six in eight games leading up to the Sox game against the Twins Wednesday at Target Field. Among AL players with at least 150 plate appearances, Davidson ranked sixth with an 11.75 home run ratio. He was batting .261.

Frazier received a night off from manager Rick Renteria, allowing Davidson, who has adapted rather well to new challenges that come with being a designated hitter, to start at third base for the 18th time.

“I’m trying to take as many ground balls at game speed as I can,’’ he said.

“The big thing” for Davidson, he said, has keeping tension out of his body when he’s at the plate. He’s done a better job of that this season.

“I would get tense, not from a stress standpoint but from trying to do too much and that makes me make bad decisions,’’ he said.

“Trying to get the tension out of my shoulders and arms and just try to be in my hands. When I get long, or slower, or tense up, I will foul those pitches off or swing through them.’’

He’s still chasing too many pitches out of the strike zone and his two strikeouts against sweeping curveballer Jose Berrios gave him 81 in 2013 plate appearances for the season. The number doesn’t concern hitting coach Todd Steverson as much as the bad Ks which elevate that number.

“Sometimes guys make good pitches, but if I strike out two or three times a day and I go out of the zone all two or three, that’s my fault,’’ Steverson said. “He’s starting to get it — did he strike me out or did I strike myself out by giving him two strikes, and then I have to face something dirty later?’’

Davidson is working on it. He doesn’t buy the notion his home run and RBI production (37, fourth on the Sox) offset the Ks. He wants more.

“Put the ball in play more, make better decisions,’’ he said. “Comes down to hitting pitches when I get good pitches to hit. The league has definitely taken notice that I will swing myself into bad counts. That’s what I’m focused on, not the success. I’m not beating myself up over it but I don’t want to throw away at-bats. There’s a consistency level I want to take to the next level.’’