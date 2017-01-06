Patched up bullpen kept White Sox above water in April, May

Flash back to Opening Day looking ahead to the first day of June knowing Chris Sale has been traded, Jose Quintana is about to go 2-7 with a 5.60 ERA in the first two months of the season and Carlos Rodon has done nothing more than throw four and five inning sim games in Arizona.

Add to that James Shields would be limited to four starts because of a strained lat and Nate Jones, Zach Putnam and Jake Petricka, expected to cover the key innings leading to closer David Robertson, would spend significant time on the DL. That’s a big chunk out of the bullpen.

And don’t forget to figure the everyday lineup will be forging ahead without its most productive player from 2016, Adam Eaton, who like Sale was traded away for minor league prospects.

What would have been forecast for the White Sox’ first two months? Also considering 29 games would be played on the road, with three lengthy trips of nine or 10 games, with 23 at home?

Chris Beck delivers during the seventh inning against the Red Sox in Chicago on Wednesday. (AP)

There’s something to be said for the Sox taking a 24-28 record into their first game of June Friday against the Tigers in Detroit, the first of yet another three-city trip, this one going through the Rays and Indians, too. With pitchers like Mike Pelfrey, released by the Tigers and scooped up by the needy Sox, picking up slack, the Sox have held their own under the circumstances of a rebuild and all those injuries.

Some would say the Sox are easier on their fans’ eyes than last year’s team that finished six games below .500, perhaps because the expectation in a rebuilding year was much lower this season.

“We’ve had some pretty good battles,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “From the won-loss perspective, obviously it’s not as good as we would want it to be at this point but we’ve been in a lot of ballgames.

“If we continue to battle and fight and do the things that are necessary to improve, not only as a team but in the way we approach it in our mindset and we give ourselves a chance daily, then we’re on the right track.’’

Renteria said his barometer for success, record wise, is above .500. If not for the unexpected performances of Anthony Swarzak, Tommy Kahnle and most recently Chris Beck throwing a lifeline to the bruised and battered bullpen, the Sox wouldn’t even be in striking distance right now.

Swarzak’s rare failure to hold a lead in the sixth inning in a 4-1 loss to the Red Sox Wednesday marked the first time the Sox lost when leading after the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings. They are 19-1 when leading after five innings, 19-0 after six, 20-0 after seven and 21-0 after eight.

That’s more than respectable for a bullpen that was hammered by injuries. Kahnle owns a 1.29 ERA with 39 strikeouts against five walks in 21 innings, Swarzak’s ERA is at 2.59 with 26 strikeouts and six walks in 24 1/3 innings and Beck has lowered his ERA to 2.84. Swarzak was signed to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training and the other two opened the season at AAA Charlotte.

Despite the injuries, the Sox bullpen ranks third in majors in ERA (2.84) and first in opponents batting average (.195).

With its help, the Sox are hanging in there.

“It’s what you have to do to be a successful team,’’ said Beck, whose perfect seventh and eighth innings with four strikeouts Wednesday ran his scoreless appearancees streak to eight. “I know people are counting us out as a rebuilding year but guys in this locker room don’t see it that way.’’

NOTES: Shortstop Tim Anderson is batting .345 with four homers and nine RBI over his last 19 games.

*After going 13-10 in April, the Sox were 11-18 in May despite outscoring opponents 140-136.

White Sox at Tigers

Friday: Derek Holland (4-4, 2.37) vs. Michael Fulmer (5-3, 2.65), 6:10, Ch. 9, 890-AM

Saturday: Miguel Gonzalez (4-5, 4.4) vs. Jordan Zimmermann (4-4, 6.47), 3:10, CSN, 890-AM

Sunday: David Holmberg (0-0, 2.51) vs. Justin Verlander (4-4, 4.50), 12:10, CSN, 890-AM