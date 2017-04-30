Patrick Finley: Analyzing the Bears’ draft class

Ryan Pace said he drafted the best available players from Thursday to Saturday — and they were a potential franchise quarterback in Mitch Trubisky, one Div. I-AA running back, two Div. II players and a safety with a rod in his leg.

The Bears general manager believes in them wholeheartedly.

Should Bears fans?

Sun-Times expert Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ draft:

North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky arrives for the first round of the draft Thursday. (AP)

OK with the Mitch Trubisky pick?

Yes and no. I have zero problem with Pace falling in love with a quarterback and selecting him in the first round. What he had to do to get Trubisky, though, is another matter: trade a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and next year’s third to move up one spot. Even though the Bears recouped a fourth-rounder later, they never had the volume of picks to tap into a deep defensive draft.

Do the Bears have a quarterback controversy?

You bet they do. Glennon will start Game 1 this season, but this where things get awkward for both he and the rookie. Glennon must be afforded patience — he hasn’t started a game in two years — yet the first time he throws an interception, the fans will start chanting Trubisky’s name. That’s not fair to either Glennon or the rookie, who, after not huddling, calling plays in a pro-style manner or being under center in college, needs at least one year to prepare. The Bears have been clear in declaring Glennon the starter, but this is merely the start of a very delicate dance.

My favorite pick …

The Bears were desperate for a free safety with ball skills and, to a lesser extent, an exciting punt returner, and Alabama’s Eddie Jackson gives them both. They needed defensive help like the city needs a sunny day, and, for the first time in 16 years, they drafted only one. If he can stay healthy — a problem around Halas Hall last year — the third-round pick could be a steal.

The Bears will regret. …

Going 67 choices — from the 13th pick in the second round to the fifth pick of the fourth round — without making a selection. Eleven cornerbacks were drafted during that span, along with six safeties. The defensive back class was said to have starters throughout the third round.

The Bears filled this need …

They finally added a quarterback to dream on. Pace sold Glennon as a capable starter last month, but his actions showed he wanted more. For a franchise whose most-accomplished quarterback ever is either Sid Luckman — whose career began during the FDR administration — or Jay Cutler, the threat of a blue-chipper is a welcome change.

The Bears missed this need …

They entered the draft with a starting job open at defensive end and didn’t select a single one.

The Bears draft was ….

Odd. Last year, The Bears posted their worst record since the NFL expanded to 16 games — yet they appeared to do little to add immediate help. The Bears fan base —and, we presume, their coaching staff — wanted a more immediate talent infusion. Pace, though, is playing the long game. It could be ingenious, or a disaster.