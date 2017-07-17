Patrick Kane bobblehead give-away at Blackhawks training camp

A Patrick Kane bobblehead will be given to the first 10,000 fans who attend the Blackhawks training camp Sept. 16 at the United Center

The Blackhawks announced today that tickets go on sale Friday for the festival which will allow fans inside the arena to watch a Hawks training-camp practice and scrimmage.

Tickets are $5 and are available beginning 10 a.m. Friday on chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. All seating is general admission. There will be live music, food and appearances by former Blackhawks outside the UC.

Fans that have tickets to the Blackhawks convention Friday through Sunday at Hilton Chicago can buy training-camp tickets at the convention.