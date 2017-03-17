Patrick Kane’s scoring binge a product of perspective, patience

TORONTO — Patrick Kane can link his extraordinary scoring binge to a couple of tweaks he’s made to his game. He’s trying to shoot more from the middle of the ice, rather than spread opponents wide and come in from the perimeter. He’s tinkered with his shot. And he’s started keeping defenders honest by teeing up Artemi Panarin one-timers from all over the ice, not just the left circle.

But more than anything? Kane just got hot.

“Hockey is kind of a funny sport like that,” he said. “You see a lot of guys go through stretches where they’re not scoring, then they get really hot. And once you get hot, you just have that good feeling, and confidence is a huge part of this game.”

The fickle nature of goal-scoring has seemed more pronounced than ever this season. Kane has 16 goals in his last 18 games — this, after potting just 15 in his first 52 games. Boston’s Brad Marchand has a staggering 27 goals in his last 31 games, after scoring 10 in his first 40 games. Jonathan Toews had seven goals in a nine-game stretch in February, but had goal droughts of eight games and 13 games earlier in the season. Richard Panik had six goals in his first six games, then none in his next 17, and then had six in six again in February. And Brent Seabrook, after scoring a career-high 14 goals last season, has just three this year.

Patrick Kane has 16 goals in his last 18 games. (AP Photo)

And, well, nobody can quite explain why it happens like that.

“If I knew why, I think I would score more often,” Panik said. “But I don’t know. When you’re hot, everything goes in. You don’t even have to have ‘A’ chances, and you’re still going to score. Other times, nothing goes in, no matter how good a chance it is. You’re in the slot, wide open, and you don’t even hit the net.”

Kane’s resurgence has put him right back in the mix for the scoring title and the Hart Trophy, as he looks to repeat both. Both Marchand and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid have 79 points, two more than Kane. At the end of January, Kane was 66th in the league in goals. He’s now eighth in the league, just six off Marchand’s lead.

“After the summer, it can take a little bit for you to get into that groove again,” Kane said. “I kind of went through that, where I didn’t really score much at the World Cup, then coming into the season you put some pressure on yourself to come out and have a good start. And I didn’t do that. But eventually, you just settle in and play hockey. Then good things start to happen.”

When it comes to riding the highs and coping with the lows of a hot-and-cold season, experience is key. Experience offers perspective, and perspective offers patience. Its why even at the height of his early season frustrations, Toews always believed the goals would come. And it’s why Panik, now in his fifth season, has been better able to rein in his inconsistency.

“You don’t want to think too much about scoring, because as soon as you start thinking about it, it’s not going to happen,” he said. “It gets in your head, and then you’re down. When things are not going my way, I’m just trying to simplify. Make a great play on defense, or just get the puck out of the zone, play the body more, and start from there. The confidence is going to build and then you can try something more.”

Seabrook’s goal drought is statistically the unlikeliest, as his 2.7 shooting percentage is half his career average. He said he wasn’t shooting enough early in the season, and has been trying to be more aggressive, particularly on the power play.

But he’s not sweating the numbers. The way he sees it, there’s no point.

“I’m not relied on to score a lot of goals, so I don’t really think about it much,” Seabrook said. “Goal scoring, it just sort of is what it is. Sometimes they go in. Sometimes they don’t.”

