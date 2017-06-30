Patrick Sharp returning to Blackhawks in free agency: reports

The Blackhawks’ most pressing needs on the eve of free agency are on the blue line and down the middle, but when a three-time Stanley Cup champion, four-time 30-goal winger and longtime fan favorite is willing to sign on the cheap, it can be tough to pass up.

Patrick Sharp never wanted to leave Chicago, and he was more than willing to take a pay cut to come home. So when free agency opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sharp will sign with the Hawks, according to TSN and multiple reports. The 35-year-old veteran who helped build the Hawks from a laughingstock into a powerhouse will join two-time champion Brandon Saad as the Hawks once again try to get the band back together.

Sharp was one of many salary-cap casualties over the years, traded to the Dallas Stars after the 2015 Cup run in a deal that netted Trevor Daley and Ryan Garbutt, neither of whom lasted a year in Chicago. After scoring 20 goals in his first season with Dallas, Sharp scored just eight goals in 48 games last season, as a concussion sidelined him for a pair of four-week stints early on, and hip surgery ended his season in March.

With his age and injuries, it’s impossible to know just how much he has left. And though a league source said Sharp was eager to return to Chicago and willing to take a massive pay cut from his most-recent $5.9-million cap hit, league and team sources indicated in recent weeks that the Hawks were lukewarm about bringing back Sharp. That’s largely because these twilight reunions haven’t all worked out, and Stan Bowman wants the team to get younger and faster in the wake of a first-round sweep by the Nashville Predators. Andrew Ladd, Brian Campbell and Johnny Oduya all came back with mixed results. But by offering a big hometown discount, Sharp presents very little risk for the cap-strapped Hawks. He can keep the second-line left wing spot warm until Alex DeBrincat or some other young player is ready to take it, while providing some punch on the power play.