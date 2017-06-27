Paxson: ‘We’ve defined our new direction’

The Bulls acquired three new players after trading Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves.

In a team that was built around one player, the Bulls decided to go bombs away and trade Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves.

In return, the Bulls received Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, the opportunity to move up nine spots in the draft to select Lauri Markkanen and the chance to officially start their rebuild.

And John Paxson, the vice president of basketball operations for the Bulls, said the team has officially decided on a direction and isn’t worried about the fans’ perception of him.

“We’ve changed our direction. We’re not satisfied with being in the middle of the pack,” Paxson said a press conference Tuesday.

“Our fans, if they give us time and give us patience, we’ll show them the results.”

Although there are still question marks surrounding the return of Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo to the Bulls, it’s sure that the Bulls roster will feature a handful of new faces.

One of those new players is Dunn, who was selected No. 5 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Last season for the Timberwolves, he put up some pretty unimpressive numbers. In his rookie season, Dunn averaged under four points per game, while averaging 17.1 minutes per game. And he shot 37.7 percent from the field.

Dunn came from Providence College, where he averaged 16. 4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game during his senior season.

LaVine averaged 18.9 points per game last season until he tore his ACL. Although his injury seems to be baggage, Lavine told the media that his injury is behind him, although there is no definitive timetable for his return.

Markkanen, who was a power forward for the University of Arizona last season, said he’s “confident” his defense will improve and that he’s looking forward to living in Chicago. And Hoiberg said he loves Markkanen’s ability to stretch the floor.

Hoiberg also said he’s confident in the Bulls player development and mentioned that last year’s goal was to develop young players and get into the playoffs.

Although some of the positions on the team’s roster have been defined, there’s still a lot of question marks surrounding returning veteran talent.

Wade and Rondo have not officially signed with the Bull next season.

Paxson said the team is under the assumption that Wade will return and said if the a buyout is brought up by Wade’s camp, it would have to benefit the Bulls, too.

Paxson also said that the Bulls think highly of Rondo and plan to talk to his agents Tuesday.

