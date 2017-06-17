Pelfrey out-pitches Stroman as White Sox stay on roll

Mike Pelfrey (50) delivers a pitch to home plate against the Blue Jays during fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) ORG XMIT: NSD510

TORONTO — Mike Pelfrey hasn’t been bad for the White Sox since they picked him up off the discard pile.

He just hasn’t gone deep enough in games anyone to really notice.

The veteran right-hander did pitch six innings in the White Sox’ 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays Saturday, and it was as noteworthy for its length as its polish. Pelfrey improved to 3-5 and lowered his ERA to 3.53 by allowing one run against a pretty tough lineup in a hitter’s park, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out five as the Sox won for the second time in two nights at Rogers Centre and for the fifth time in the last six games.

What’s more, Pelfrey out-pitched Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman, who gave up back-to-back homers to Todd Frazier and Matt Davidson in the second. Jose Abreu also went deep against Stroman in the sixth, and the Sox added an unearned run in the eighth and one more in the ninth on Yolmer Sanchez’s suicide squeeze scoring Tim Anderson.

Davidson has a team high 15 homers.

Tommy Kahnle recorded four outs to get the ball to David Robertson, who pitched a perfect ninth for the save as the Sox improved to 31-36 before a sellout crowd of 47,171 while dropping the Jays to 32-35.

Pelfrey pitched six innings only once before, at Seattle on May 20 when he allowed one run.