Pelfrey pitches out of predicament, offense powers Sox over Tigers

White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. Pelfrey picked up his second win of the season after pitching out of trouble in the fourth inning. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Three times – in the span of a half-inning Friday night – White Sox right-hander Mike Pelfrey found himself in trouble.

On all three occasions, Pelfrey pitched his way out of it.

A third-inning, three-run Avisail Garcia double staked Pelfrey to two-run lead against the Tigers. But a Tyler Saladino throwing error and a Pelfrey walk backed the Sox against the wall in the fourth. Just as it appeared the Tigers were positioned to erase the deficit, Pelfrey wiggled his way out of danger.

It proved to be just what Pelfrey and the Sox needed.

Pelfrey struck out a season-high seven hitters, Garcia and Jose Abreu had three hits and Melky Cabrera and Matt Davidson homered as the Sox ended a three-game skid with a 8-2 win over the Tigers that ended after midnight and concluded a long, rain-soaked day at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The victory, delayed 1 hour, 25 minutes by rain, began more than 4 ½ hours after Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader was slated to start, only to be postponed until Saturday when the Sox and Tigers will again attempt to play a pair of games, weather permitting.

Yet, for all of Friday’s waiting, Pelfrey’s performance was worth sticking around for.

Pelfrey (2-4) escaped unscathed in the fourth inning when the Tigers put runners on second and third base with nobody out. But when third baseman Matt Davidson threw out J.D. Martinez at the plate on a fielder’s choice, Pelfrey inched closer to getting out of a jam. A walk to Tyler Collins loaded the bases as the Tigers again threated.

But Pelfrey got John Hicks to line a ground ball to Abreu, who threw out Justin Upton at home for the second out. With the bases still loaded, Pelfrey fell behind in a 3-2 count to Andrew Romine, who still had a chance to eat into the Sox lead. Instead, Pelfrey got Romine to ground weakly to the mound, which completed the escape act.

Outside of allowing a fifth-inning solo home run to former Sox catcher Alex Avila that got the Tigers to within 3-2, Pelfrey was solid. Over five innings, he allowed four hits and walked one.

The Sox backed up Pelfrey’s efforts by scoring twice in the sixth inning on Davidson’s solo home run and on a Cabrera RBI single that provided the Sox bullpen with breathing room. Cabrera delivered a three-run homer in the eighth to extend the Sox lead.

Pelfrey’s outing came at a time when the Sox pitching corps, already riddled with injuries needed a shot in the arm. After right-hander Dylan Covey was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday with a strained left oblique, the collection of sidelined Sox pitchers grew to six.

The plague of maladies that has taken away starters Carlos Rodon and James Shields along with relief pitchers Zach Putnam, Nate Jones and Jake Petricka has forced the Sox to play a continual game of musical chairs.

Tyler Danish, called up from Class AAA Charlotte on Friday will make his first major league start on Saturday night against the Tigers. The Sox remain uncertain who will take Covey’s spot in the rotation Monday against the Red Sox, but manager Rick Renteria predicted the Sox would stay in-house.

Renteria hesitates to talk in terms of timetables for the Sox pitching to again be at full strength. So for now, he will patiently wait and hope that efforts like the one he got from Pelfrey is enough to see the Sox through.

“You’ve just got to keep plugging away,” Renteria said Friday. “Hopefully, the guys that come in do what they need to do and everyone just keeps picking each other up.”

