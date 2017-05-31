Pelfrey sharp, but Red Sox get to Swarzak in 4-1 win over White Sox

Mike Pelfrey did his part, working through five scoreless innings against the Red Sox Wednesday in his third consecutive start with one or fewer runs allowed.

But after Pelfrey was lifted after five innings and 83 pitches — and enjoying a lead on Tim Anderson’s RBI double against Red Sox left-hander Drew Pomeranz in the second inning — the game got away in the sixth, and the Red Sox went on for a 4-1 victory before 19,075 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Red Sox scored all four runs agaisnt right-hadner Anthony Swarzak in the sixth on four hits – three soft singles and a two-run RBI double Christian Vazquez. The White Sox played less than crisp defense behind Swarzak, who might have escaped with a scoreless inning had Anderson, the White Sox shortstop, not made a slight hesitation getting the ball out of his glove to second baseman Yolmer Sanchez trying to double up Josh Rutledge for an inning-ending double play.

Swarzak’s ERA climbed from 1.16 to 2.59.

Mike Pelfrey delivers against the Red Sox during the first inning Wednesday. Pelfrey gave up two hits and two walks and struck out five over five scoreless innings. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) ORG XMIT: CXS101

Pelfrey, who has completed six innings in eight starts, lowered his ERA to 3.86.

Pomeranz (5-3) pitched seven innings, striking out eight and walking one. Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel struck out Matt Davidson, Anderson and Omar Narvaez in order in the ninth.

Feeling a draft

The Sox liked their 2016 draft, and after the offseason trades helped bolster their farm system to a No. 3 ranking by MLB.com and No. 5 by Baseball America, they followed up with the $26 million signing of 19-year-old Cuban outfielder Luis Robert. Now comes the June 12 draft, and scouting director Nick Hostetler wants to keep the momentum going.

“No question, this is important for us,’’ Hostetler said Wednesday.

Every draft is crucial but “it truly is this year because you have to continue to build,’’ Hostetler said. “Once you get that momentum going, you’re able to stock our system with players, you’re able to get guys in it and get guys not only up to the big leagues, but start winning here. We want to keep that going. That was the problem before, we just didn’t have enough assets in our system for that to hold true throughout.’’

The Sox have the 11th pick, and while the Sox look deeper in pitching than position players, Hostetler says the Sox will take the best player available regardless of position.

Recent mock drafts of Baseball America and ESPN’s Keith Law have the Sox taking Vanderbilt outfielder Jeren Kendall.

“This is an interesting draft,’’ he said. “In the past there has been a pretty decent gap between the first 10 or 15 to the next group. This year the difference isn’t that much. From 11 to 49, there’s a bunch of players who will be very similar.’’

Shields, Petricka head to Charlotte

Right-handers James Shields (Saturday) and Jake Petricka (Friday) will begin rehab assignments this weekend with AAA Charlotte. Both have been on the disabled list since April with strained right lats.

Shields, scheduled to make a start, was 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA over four starts when he went on the DL. Petricka has appeared in one game.

This and that

Avisail Garcia, whose two Wednesday raised his average to .332, is sixth in All-Star Game voting among American League outfielders.

*Right-hander Chris Beck (2.84 ERA) worked two perfect innings with four strikeouts and is now riding a streak of 10 scoreless appearances. Opposing hitters are 0-for-20 against him in his last six outings.

*The Sox are off Thursday before going to Detroit Friday to begin a nine-game road trip against the Tigers, Rays and Indians. The Sox played 29 of their first 52 games on the road and play 15 of their first 19 games of June on the road.