People on Twitter are more outraged by LPGA dress code than golfers

The new LPGA dress code in effect at this week’s Marathon Classic in Toledo, Ohio, is creating more controversy from non-LPGA golfers than those who are directly affected.

The LPGA’s new dress code no longer allows:

Plunging necklines

Racerbacks without a mock or regular collar

Skirts, skorts or shorts that do not sufficiently cover a player’s “bottom area”

Leggings, unless they are worn under a skort or shorts

Joggers

Workout gear and jeans (all colors) NOT allowed inside the ropes

Most current and former LPGA golfers don’t understand the public outcry over the new dress code.

Eleven-time LPGA winner Stacy Lewis told reporters Tuesday at the Marathon Classic that she was shocked by the response to it.

Sandra Gal and Jaye Marie Green approach the 16th green during the final round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Thornberry Creek at Oneida. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

“You look at other sports, the NFL, the NBA, they have a dress code when they’re playing. They have a dress code when they travel. They have a dress code at functions,” Lewis said. “You guys with your jobs, you probably have a dress code, as well. I honestly don’t understand the kick back we had from addressing the issues that we had on this tour, because I think we needed it to be honest.”

LPGA golfer Christina Kim said she doesn’t think there’s a problem with the new regulations.

“I may sound like an old fuddy-duddy, but this is our place of business and I think players should look professional,” Kim said. “Do you really need ventilation for your side-boob? It’s not going to make your score better.”

Despite many golfers have little issues with the new dress code, people took to Twitter to share their disapproval for the dress code.

@LPGA nice job repressing women! Way to take a huge step backward with this dress code. It is NOT a good look for #golf @GolfChannel — Thomas Trubey (@Trubizzle) July 14, 2017

The new LPGA dress code: pic.twitter.com/G6HCJIdB2C — VictoriaDagestino (@VixDag) July 19, 2017

I think the @LPGA needs to reconsider this 'dress code' thing. These women are pro-athletes… and classy. I don't think they need a 'code.' — toby knapp (@tkradio) July 19, 2017

