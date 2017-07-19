People on Twitter are more outraged by LPGA dress code than golfers
The new LPGA dress code in effect at this week’s Marathon Classic in Toledo, Ohio, is creating more controversy from non-LPGA golfers than those who are directly affected.
The LPGA’s new dress code no longer allows:
- Plunging necklines
- Racerbacks without a mock or regular collar
- Skirts, skorts or shorts that do not sufficiently cover a player’s “bottom area”
- Leggings, unless they are worn under a skort or shorts
- Joggers
- Workout gear and jeans (all colors) NOT allowed inside the ropes
Most current and former LPGA golfers don’t understand the public outcry over the new dress code.
Eleven-time LPGA winner Stacy Lewis told reporters Tuesday at the Marathon Classic that she was shocked by the response to it.
“You look at other sports, the NFL, the NBA, they have a dress code when they’re playing. They have a dress code when they travel. They have a dress code at functions,” Lewis said. “You guys with your jobs, you probably have a dress code, as well. I honestly don’t understand the kick back we had from addressing the issues that we had on this tour, because I think we needed it to be honest.”
LPGA golfer Christina Kim said she doesn’t think there’s a problem with the new regulations.
“I may sound like an old fuddy-duddy, but this is our place of business and I think players should look professional,” Kim said. “Do you really need ventilation for your side-boob? It’s not going to make your score better.”
Despite many golfers have little issues with the new dress code, people took to Twitter to share their disapproval for the dress code.
