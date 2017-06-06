Pernell McPhee keeping the faith, but Bears might need more than that

Always in good spirits but with little to show for his chronic optimism after two seasons in Chicago, Pernell McPhee represents everything that’s right and wrong with the Bears.

As general manager Ryan Pace’s initial free-agency splash in 2015, McPhee has shown signs that he can be the front-street difference maker after coming into the league as an effective complementary player in Baltimore. At 27, he should be in the prime of his career. As an outside linebacker, he’s in a key position to wreak the ultimate havoc under a coordinator in Vic Fangio who has a history of success with 3-4 linebackers.

But like too many other key Bears players — Kyle Long, Danny Trevathan, Kevin White among them — the affable McPhee enters the 2017 season as an x-factor when he should be a sure thing. We still don’t know if McPhee can get healthy and stay healthy. We still don’t know if he’ll be a consistent playmaker instead of an intermittent one.

And we still don’t know if McPhee can be the leader he is purported to be. There’s no doubt he has the respect of his teammates. They voted him a team captain before he had even played a game for the team. And in Pace’s post-season press conference in January, he was resolute that McPhee was “worth the investment,” after two uneven seasons, emphasizing the leadership factor. “He’s one of the top leaders on this team and people follow his attitude and his physicality,” Pace said.

Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee had four sacks in nine games last season, including two sacks of the Packers' Aaron Rodgers in Week 15 at Soldier Field. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

That might be true, but the evidence that McPhee inspires his teammates to overachieve is scant. So on several fronts, the time has come for McPhee to live up to expectations. Kevin White’s own expectations serve as a mantra for McPhee and the entire organization: “It’s gotta happen now.”

“What do I want to prove this year?,” McPhee said, repeating the question following OTA practice Tuesday at Halas Hall. “I don’t want to prove anything. The only thing on my mind is keeping my faith with God and staying healthy — and everything else is going to prove itself, because you know I can play.”

We know he can play. “Having McPhee back is going to be huge for us,” teammate Willie Young said. “It’ll be a major difference.”

What we don’t know is if McPhee will be healthy and stay healthy. A year ago after arthroscopic surgery on his left knee following the 2015 season, McPhee was hoping to be ready for training camp and ended up on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and missed the first six games of the season. He had four sacks in nine games before missing the season finale against the Vikings with a shoulder injury.

Now — God-willing — he’s ready to go.

“I still feel great,” McPhee said. “I’m moving around pretty good, as I watch myself on film. I feel lighter than I was [in April]. So I’m still blessed, still feeling great.”

McPhee often talks a great game, but when it comes to his health, he makes no promises. He hopes to be 100 percent for the season opener against the Falcons on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field. But he leaves that to the man upstairs — and he’s not talking about Ryan Pace.

“Keeping all my faith in God and knowing he’s going to have me ready when the season comes, and he’s going to take me through this journey that I’m on,” McPhee said. “I’m just going to let him take me through this journey and try and control the things that I can control, which are taking care of my body and trying to put the right things in my body.”

Like everything else about Pernell McPhee, that’s not as reassuring as it sounds. With all due respect, we’ll still have to see it to believe it.

