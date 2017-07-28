Pernell McPhee had knee surgery, and his timeline to return is unknown

Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee arrives during an NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill., Wednesday, July 26, 2017. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

Bears head coach John Fox announced Friday that linebacker Pernell McPhee underwent knee surgery. His timeline to return is unknown.

John Fox: Pernell McPhee had arthroscopic surgery on right knee today. No timeline to return — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) July 28, 2017

McPhee’s timeline to return might be unknown, but this isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Bears, who have been plagued by injuries over the last few years.

Word of McPhee’s injury started Wednesday night when the team had announced McPhee would start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

McPhee hadn’t made it through his physical on Wednesday, complaining of knee pain. Fox said team doctors “found a little irregularity” in his right knee, which is not the same knee that caused McPhee to start last year’s training camp on the PUP list.