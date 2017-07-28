Bears head coach John Fox announced Friday that linebacker Pernell McPhee underwent knee surgery. His timeline to return is unknown.
McPhee’s timeline to return might be unknown, but this isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Bears, who have been plagued by injuries over the last few years.
Word of McPhee’s injury started Wednesday night when the team had announced McPhee would start the season on the physically unable to perform list.
McPhee hadn’t made it through his physical on Wednesday, complaining of knee pain. Fox said team doctors “found a little irregularity” in his right knee, which is not the same knee that caused McPhee to start last year’s training camp on the PUP list.