Pernell McPhee out, Bears already dealing with familiar injury woes

BOURBONNAIS — The Bears couldn’t make it through move-in day at Olivet Nazarene University without one injury problem.

By 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the team announced Pernell McPhee would start the season on the physically unable to perform list. By Thursday at noon, Bears coach John Fox was back in familiar waters, trying to explain an injury — and its consequences — on the first day of training camp.

McPhee hadn’t made it through his Wednesday physical, complaining of knee pain. Team doctors “found a little irregularity” in his right knee, Fox said — which is not the same knee that caused him to start last training camp on the same PUP list.

Fox, as usual, eschewed timelines, saying “it could be a day or it could be a week,” or, even longer, before the outside linebacker could return.

Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee is starting training camp on the PUP list. (AP)

“I hate to get into that hypothetical stuff,” he said. “We did that a couple years ago, and it kind of bit us.”

In that moment, Fox showed a self-awareness that hasn’t always been on display.

At training camp two years ago, his first with the Bears, Fox kept referring to receiver Kevin White as “day-to-day” — until the day the team announced he’d need surgery and be likely lost for the season.

Many decided, in that moment, that Fox had willingly lied about injuries. It strained Fox’s relationship with media, and some fans, before the team had ever played a preseason game.

After 19 players finished last season on injured reserve, Fox has plenty of practice answering injury questions. He hopes he won’t have to as often this year.

The Bears were confident they’d dodged a bullet Wednesday when guard Kyle Long (right ankle surgery), inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee) and Zach Miller (right foot surgery) all emerged from their physicals ready to practice.

They were limited Thursday — but even that is considered a success. Fox has players in different phases of recovery, all with the goal of being healthy for the Sept. 10 season opener.

Cornerback Marcus Cooper is one of them; he was limited after still feeling the effects of a hamstring problem suffered during OTAs.

“This is kind of a silly analogy, but I liken it to going around a NASCAR track,” Fox said when asked about Long, who officially flipped from right guard to left in the moments he was on the field. “You don’t want to go real slow and putz around all the time. You want to get a little faster each lap without wrecking. So that’s kind of the deal we’re on with him.”

McPhee, though, sputtered before the flag was dropped. McPhee had lost 10 pounds between January and April to take pressure off his knees, bringing his total weight loss to about 25 pounds since the end of 2015.

Trevathan, who trained with McPhee in Pensacola Beach, Florida, this offseason, said he had the right attitude to bounce back.

“He’s a guy, he’s going to push through whatever,” Trevathan said. “If something’s not right with him, he’s going to let you know. He’s going to work to get better. That’s the type of leader he is, the type of person he is. That’s why I came here — because I know what type of team this team is. And the team it can be, with the attitude, and carry it over to the field.”

Making it to the field, though, just got more complicated.

“I think mentally, he’s fine,” Fox said of McPhee, who is still on campus. “He’s still confident, now it’s just about getting him healthy.”

The Bears had other minor injury woes Thursday. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman and safety Deon Bush didn’t practice because, Fox said, they became dehydrated and couldn’t finish the conditioning test the night before.

Fox sounded surprised by Goldman’s conditioning ; he’d reported at a relatively svelte 315 pounds.

“I think he’s in really good shape,” Fox said. “I don’t know what climate he’s been training in over the last five weeks.”

Both Goldman and Bush will participate in the Bears’ light practice Friday, which is closed to the public. The Bears made such schedule changes with a nod toward health; they won’t wear pads more than two days at any point during this year’s training camp.

Trevathan, whose recovery is ahead of schedule, said his rehab started with his head.

“Your mind can defeat you,” he said. “As soon as you start having doubts, that’s when you start going backward. That’s not the type of person I am. That’s not the type of person I want to be. That’s not the type of person I want people to be around in this environment.”

A team is never healthier than they are on the first day of camp.

The Bears, though, couldn’t even enjoy a day at first strength.