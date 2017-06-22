A petition is circulating and calling for the removal of Dennis Rodman from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Rodman, who considers North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un a “good friend,” is facing criticism after his latest excursion to Pyongyang.

The former Bulls star arrived in North Korea the same day it was announced that Otto Warmbier, an American student who was detained in North Korea for 17 months, was released. Although U.S. officials have said there’s no connection between his visit and the student’s release.

Warmbier died Monday after he returned to the United States in a coma that he had been in since March 2016.