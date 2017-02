Phil Jackson makes peace offering for ‘misunderstood’ tweet

NEW YORK — Phil Jackson has made a peace offering on Twitter, saying his previous tweet that appeared to be a dig at Carmelo Anthony was “misunderstood.”

Using two emojis, Jackson wrote Thursday that he had started a firestorm with a “misunderstood tweet” and added that “our society is torn with discord.”

“I’m against it,” he added. “Let it Be”

So after starting a 🔥storm with a misunderstood tweet, I offer this✌🏻our society is torn with discord. I'm against it. Let It Be FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, New York Knicks president Phil Jackson watches from the stands during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden in New York. Jackson may be trying to trade Carmelo Anthony because he's given up trying to change him. That seemed to be the conclusion when he broke his Twitter silence with a tweet that was another dig at the star forward. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 9, 2017

The New York Knicks president of basketball operations hadn’t tweeted for more than a month until a post Tuesday referencing a Bleacher Report column that was critical of Anthony. It was viewed as the latest example that Jackson wants to trade the Knicks forward.

Bleacher's Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don't change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze. — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 7, 2017

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek guessed that tweet may have been Jackson’s attempt at spurring Anthony. Anthony said Wednesday he was self-motivated and he’d grown tired of questions about their relationship.

Amid all of the Jackson-Anthony drama, the Chicago Sun-Times reported this week that Bulls star Jimmy Butler has recently reached out to Antony.