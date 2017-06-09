Photos: Bark at the park is a doggone good time

More than 1,000 dogs watched the White Sox play the Indians on Wednesday. | John ONeill/Sun-Times

Who let the dogs out?

More than 1,000 dogs and puppies filed into Guaranteed Rate Field to attend the White Sox game against the Indians on Wednesday.

Before the game, dogs and their owners walked around the warning track on the field, showing off their White Sox-themed outfits and costumes.

All the dogs and their owners were kenneled into the seats behind right field, but everyone was welcomed to walk into the dog park to see some of the White Sox most dedicated fans.

What could make a ballpark full of dogs even better? It was also $1 hot dog night.

Watch out Joey Chestnut, one giant St. Bernard named Duncan was seen eating three hot dogs in the concourse.

Here are some of the dogs who attended the game: