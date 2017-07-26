Photos: Big Ten football players attempt to draw their school’s logos

Big Ten football players fielded question from reporters this week at Big Ten Media Days.

Some of the questions asked about the team’s perception of the upcoming season. And others asked about the team’s offseason struggles.

One reporter, though, asked the players to do something a little unusual.

Andrew Lind for Eleven Warriors asked each player to draw their school logos, and the results were pretty hilarious.

Some players struggled to draw logos one would think would be easy to doodle.

You can tell that this wasn’t wide receiver Matt VanderBerg’s first time doodling the Iowa Hawkeye’s logo. But on the other hand, it appears outside linebacker Tegray Scales forgot what the Indiana Hoosier’s logo looked like.

Overall, the logos weren’t awful, but let’s just hope most of these players aren’t art majors.

