Photos: Former Blackhawk Hjalmarsson lists Chicago home for $3.2M

After the Blackhawks decided to trade three-time Stanley Cup champion defender to the Arizona Coyotes in June, Niklas Hjalmarsson wasted no time to get out of Chicago.

Hjalmarsson put his Chicago home in the Southport Corridor on the market last week.

Hjalmarsson and his wife, Elina, are asking $3.2 million for their five bedroom and five bathroom home, which has a large yard next to it. The price is slightly less than what the couple paid for the dual properties.

The Hjalmarssons originally bought two adjacent properties in April of 2015. They paid $2.3 million for the house and $900,000 for the three-flat next door, which they tore down to create a yard, according to realtor Alex Till.

The house, which is newly renovated, comes with a two car garage and two laundry rooms. It has four-levels with front and rear roof decks. The kitchen includes Subzero and Thermidor appliances.

Hjalmarsson sold his previous West Loop condo for $1.7 million in April of 2015 before moving to North Wayne Avenue, records show.

