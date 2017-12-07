Photos: Jimmy Butler lists River North mansion for $5M

Former Bulls star Jimmy Butler listed his River North mansion Monday for $5 million after getting shipped north to Minnesota. And his shoe closet will amaze you.

Butler, who was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves late last month after leading the Bulls in scoring this season, has a walk-in closet — bigger than some Chicago studio apartments — dedicated to his sneaker collection. Butler is signed to the Jordan brand and has well over 250 pairs of sneakers.

After you reconcile with his amazing shoe room, the six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom and 10,000-square-foot mansion on Huron Street has a lot to offer. The house’s listing on Redfin calls it an “entertainer’s dream.” The place, which will come fully furnished, includes a 750-bottle win cellar, a large rooftop deck, a theatre room and a bar, the listing shows.

Feeling lazy? The house comes with an elevator that goes between the four floors.

The place also has a three-car attached garage and custom central staircase.

It’s unclear if Butler’s “boombox” fish tank will be sold with the house. Butler has a 6,000 pound fish tanks that holds 50 fish and has a custom bubbler and bluetooth speakers.

Butler originally bought the house in Sept. 2015 for $4.3 million, records show. The mansion racked in more than $85,500 in property taxes this year, according to records.

Crain’s first reported news of the listing Monday.

