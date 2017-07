Photos: Remembering Disco Demolition

Disco Demolition was an ill-fated promotion on July 12, 1979 between games of a White Sox doubleheader at Comiskey Park in which radio disc jockey Steve Dahl defended rock music by blowing up a stack of disco albums. The turf was so damaged by the explosion and the thousands of rowdy fans who rushed the field that the White Sox were forced to forfeit the second game. Take a look back at 38 years ago.