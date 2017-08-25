Pick to click? Bears CB Prince Amukamara focused on interceptions

Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara knows all too well the NFL pays for picks.

That’s one reason why he’s here — on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Bears after getting shut out for the first time in his six-year NFL career with the Jaguars last season. Meanwhile, Stephon Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million contract with $40 million guaranteed with the Patriots after getting five interceptions and making the Pro bowl last season with the Bills.

“One of my goals coming into this camp was to get my hands on a lot of balls — and I feel I’ve done that and shown a different side to my game,” Amukamara said. “Last year, it’s on the stat sheet that I didn’t have any interceptions. [I’m] just showing these coaches that that year was a fluke. Now I have to carry it over to the game.”

Amukamara has just seven interceptions in six NFL seasons, but he had at least one in each of his five seasons with the Giants — including three in eight games in 2014. Interception statistics can be even more deceiving than sacks — a pick in the end zone to clinch a game counts just the same as one on a Hail Mary in a blowout.

Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20, returning an interception of Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2015) had seven interceptions in five seasons with the Giants, including three in eight games in 2014. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

But a goose egg stands out for a cornerback.

“It definitely hurts your pride a little bit,” Amukamara said. “You can’t really talk about how great you are as a corner if you don’t get your hand on balls. You can ask any corner — a corner would rather get beat for 10 touchdowns in a year and still get six or seven picks. Of course the coaches wouldn’t like that, but the corner personally would love that because all they see is six or seven picks.

“[I’m] not saying that’s what I’m looking forward to, but I’m just trying to get my hand on as many balls as you can.”

The Bears are emphasizing interceptions after getting just eight last season — only the Browns had fewer (seven). And Amukamara has taken that to heart, with a push from secondary coach Ed Donatell.

“Coach Ed has really been on my case passionately, just always doing ball drills,” Amukamara said. “And he’s challenged me to go into the receiver lines and learn from them and also just catch with them. So I’m catching balls every day, so I’m used to having the ball in my hand.”

Amukamara is on his third team in three years after the Giants and Jaguars let him go in free agency. That’s not his only source of motivation this season, but it definitely fuels his desire for a big season.

“Not getting signed by New York; not getting signed by Jacksonville, and both of those teams picked up free-agent corner — so of course that takes a shot at you for a little bit,” he said. “But I think there’s something special about Chicago. There’s a lot of history here. I really like the comaraderie we’ve built here. It’ more about improving the team, improving the defense and getting back to the “old days.”

Amukamara might have one factor in his favor — the Bears’ front seven looks primed for a big year. Theoretically, that could create opportunities the Bears’ secondary did not have last season.

“A hundred percent. That was one of the reason why I came here,” Amukamara said. “I worked out with Akiem Hicks a couple of years ago and I knew he was here. I really love the way [Jerrell] Freeman plays. And having a young guy like [outside linebacker Leonard] Floyd, who is just hungry to get to the quarterback. So I think that adds into making our job easier and hopefully on the back end we can make their job easier, too.”

