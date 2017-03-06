Pickoff could pay dividends for Cubs’ Lester

Jon Lester of the Cubs prepares to throw a pitch during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals. Lester picked off Tommy Pham at first base to end the fifth inning.

As he took a big lead at first base, Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham practically dared Jon Lester to pick him off.

To almost everyone’s surprise – including Pham’s – Lester accommodated. He flicked a throw to Anthony Rizzo, who tagged out Pham to end the fifth inning during the Cubs’ 5-3 win on Saturday afternoon.

The play marked Lester’s first successful pickoff attempt since 2015 and only his third since 2012.

For years, Lester has battled the “yips,” a mental block that prevents him from throwing accurately to first base. He went through the entire 2014 season with Boston and Oakland without even attempting a pickoff throw.

Joe Maddon said Lester’s successful move Saturday could pay dividends later in the season.

“It’s a mind thing,” Maddon said. “It’s all about the mind. If you believe you can do it, you can do it. It’s that simple. I know the other teams will definitely jot that down. It’s something that needs to be reckoned with.

“However, we’ve done a nice job controlling the running game with him all year. There’s a lot been made of it. I’ve rather enjoyed reading about it, but he’s done a great job. He’s probably our quickest guy to the plate.”

Lester shrugged off questions about the pickoff move and what he thought about opponents taking big leads.

“Whatever,” Lester said. “Just try and get outs.”

Home cooking

Lester overcame a rocky first inning to limit the Cardinals to three runs on six hits in six innings.

Although he earned a no-decision, he collected his sixth quality start in seven outings at Wrigley Field this year. On the road, Lester is 0-3 with a 7.11 ERA and zero quality starts in five outings.

“I think everybody feels more comfortable at home than they do on the road,” Lester said. “Regardless of how many times you’ve been to the other stadiums or you haven’t, you just feel comfortable here. You’ve got your routine. You hop in your own car and drive to the field when you want to.

“It’s kind of a more controlled setting whereas on the road you have other things you have to worry about. I think we all, from top to bottom, we want to play well at home.”

Odd man out

Javier Baez started at shortstop and hit a home run in place of Addison Russell, who watched most of the game from the bench before grounding out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning.

Russell is hitting .140 (12 of 86) in his last 29 games, and his season average has plummeted to .211.

Maddon said Baez’s defensive versatility allowed him to sit Russell during the skid.

“It’s a unique opportunity we have by having two such good shortstops being that young,” Maddon said. “So it’s not a day off. I’m rotating these guys a little bit right now to keep them fresh.

“Once you see Addison get back on track, then you’re going to see him play a lot more often.”