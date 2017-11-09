Pitching to contact produced nine strikeouts for Carson Fulmer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a night to sleep on his first career win as a starter, right-hander Carson Fulmer felt every bit as good the next day about those nine strikeouts and three hits allowed over six innings of one-run ball against the visiting Giants on Sunday.

Fulmer’s stuff has never been in question. The bugaboo for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft has been his command, but perhaps he is on to something after registering eight of his nine Ks on fastballs.

“I didn’t really try to pitch for strikeouts,’’ he said Monday. “I tried to pitch for contact. Just pounded the zone and got the results.

“I had a lot of tail [on the fastball]. Which means I’m staying through the baseball, which is really good. I felt really comfortable, felt composed, felt in control of the game.’’

Carson Fulmer pitches against the San Francisco Giants Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. He earned his first career win. (AP)

Perhaps pitching to contact will continue to help Fulmer stay in control. Tune in Friday when he gets his third career start against the Tigers in Detroit.

Efforts have been made to slow down Fulmer’s delivery. Fulmer said this about the adjustments: “I’m staying a little taller. Sometimes I hunch down too much and get a little flat. Staying tall, getting through the baseball like I did yesterday. And a couple of key notes I give to myself before every outing and I feel like I figured out what I need to to have success here.’’

Two good relief outings after his first start, in which he recorded only four outs, coupled with Sunday’s very good outing, put a little bounce in Fulmer’s step.

“I’m feeling more comfortable each time going out, commanding all my pitches,’’ he said. “The biggest part is settling in a little bit. I feel really good where I am right now.’’

Fulmer, who made eight relief appearances in his first taste of the majors last season (0-2, 8.49 ERA), still has designs on starting and that’s his goal.

But “whatever role they want me to do I’ll do it as long as I get an opportunity to stay here,’’ he said.

Sanchez closes in on rare feat

Infielder Yolmer Sanchez needed two triples and two stolen bases to become the 10th Sox to record 10 or more homers, triples, doubles and steals in a season. The others: Minnie Minoso (three times), Carly Reynolds (twice), Ray Durham, Lance Johnson, Sammy Sosa, Jorge Orta, Rim Rivera, Gee Walker, Mike Kreevich.

Renteria said Sanchez is his best defensive infielder.

“I would say yes,’’ Renteria said. “That would be accurate.’’

Engel due for a rest

Adam Engel’s defense in center field stands out on a poor defensive team, producing many highlights in his 2017 portfolio that desperately needs offense thrown in for ballast. But Engel, the everyday center fielder since the end of May, is batting .176 in 77 games.

Engel was hitting .116 over his last 28 games.

“There is some point here in the next couple of days where he’s going to get a day off to see if we can allow him just to take a breath,’’ Renteria said.

Make way for Bono

The game at Kauffman Stadium Tuesday was switched from 7:15 to 12:15 pm to make room for the U2 concert next door at Arrowhead Stadium.