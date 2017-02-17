Player development key to White Sox rebuild

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox have strengthened their farm system dramatically with two trades that reeled in seven prospects, five of which are in their own top 10.

Four of them are listed on MLB.com’s top 100 list.

Now comes the important part: developing them.

It’s a responsibility that starts with first-year director of player development Chris Getz.

Lucas Giolito, right, warms up with other pitchers at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

“To bring in this type of talent and to be a part of it, help to develop them into championship type players, I can’t thing of anything I’d rather do,’’ Getz said.

Getz, 33, a former Sox infielder, spent the last two seasons as a baseball operations assistant in player development with the Royals. The key to getting it right is treating no two players the same, he says.

“First of all we’re dealing with individuals,’’ Getz said. “The key is getting to know the individual’s strengths and weakness and putting a plan together for that particular player.

“Where people fall in trouble is when they try to blanket and monopolize the whole deal. You can have your organizational philosophies, but within that we are dealing with human beings here and everyone needs to be treated differently. Buttons have to be pressed differently, so you have to be creative with teaching and coach.’’

Here are the Sox’ top 10 prospects, according to MLB.com’s rankings. Follow them closely in 2017. How they develop will define the success of the Sox’ rebuilding plan:

Yoan Moncada, 2B-3B. Age 21. Signed out of Cuba, acquired in Sale trade, hit .294/.407/.511 with 15 homers, 45 steals, between High-A and AA. No. 2 prospect in baseball, switch-hitter with power, speed. Likely 2017 start AAA, ETA 2017.

Lucas Giolito, RHP. Age 22, Nationals first-round pick in 2012, came in Eaton deal. Pitched to 2.97 ERA over 115 AA, AAA innings but saw velocity drop and control issues rise. Big curveball. Ranked 11th by MLB.com. Likely start AAA, ETA ’17.

Michael Kopech, RHP. Age 20, Red Sox ’14 first-rounder came in Sale trade. Upper 90s fastball, touched 105. Hard slider, too. Reminds of Noah Syndergaard. Ranked 16th by MLB.com. Had 2.25 ERA in 52 IP in low Class A. Likely start AA, ETA ’18.

Reynaldo Lopez, RHP: Age 22, signed by Nats out of Dominican, came in Eaton deal. Six inches shorter than Giolito but some scouts prefer over Giolito. Has touched 100 mph. Had 3.21 ERA in 109 AA-AAA IP. Ranked 46th MLB.com. Likely start AAA, ETA ‘17



Carson Fulmer, RHP: Age 23, drafted eighth overall by Sox in 2015 from Vanderbilt. Pitched to 4.63 ERA in 103 innings AA-AAA innings and struggled in brief stint in majors. Sox like his 4-pitch mix and makeup. Likely start AAA, ETA ’17.

Zack Collins, C: Age 21, Sox first rounder in ’16 from U of Miami. Lefty with power, plate discipline hit .258/.418/.467 with six homers in 120 Class A at-bats. Better receiver than thrower, must prove he’s catcher. Likely start high Class A, ETA: late ’18.

Spencer Adams, RHP. Age 20, Sox second-rounder out of high school in 2014 posted 3.98 ERA in 163 innings between high-A and AA. Fastball 88-92 but good command. Scouts like loose, repeatable delivery. Likely start at AA, ETA late 2018.

Zack Burdi, RHP: Age 21, Sox first-rounder from Louisville profiles as future closer with 96-100 mph fastball, plus slider and changeup. Likely start AAA, ETA ’17.

Luis Alexander Basabe, CF: Age 20, Venezuelan came in Sale trade. Five-tool potential, switch-hitter with instincts on bases hit .264/.328/.452 in Class A. Strong arm and power. Likely start high A, ETA ’19 or ’20.



Dane Dunning, RHP: Age 22, Nats first-rounder in ’16 from U. of Florida, came in Eaton trade. Pitched to 2.02 ERA rookie ball. Relieved mostly in college but looks like starter with 90-94 sinking fastball, plus slider and changeup. Likely start Class A, ETA ’19.

Others: CF Charlie Tilson, RHP Alec Hansen, OF Adam Engel, 3B Trey Michalczewski, LHP Jordan Stephens