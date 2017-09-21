Players, fans outraged by lack of protective netting at Yankee Stadium

Players and fans think the incident where a little girl who was hit foul ball in the Yankees and Twins game should be a wake up call for the Yankees to extend their protective nets.

Wednesday’s game came a screeching halt in the bottom of the fifth inning after Todd Frazier hit a line drive into foul territory. And the player’s reactions set the tone. Frazier immediately fell into a squat position, while a cutaway to Matt Holliday showed the designated hitter wiping tears from his face. Other players and umpires looked distressed.

Dozier said he & Matt Holliday (on 2B) were in tears after witnessing. "We said a prayer together. … I've still got a knot in my stomach." — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) September 20, 2017 Todd Frazier takes a knee after he realizes where his foul ball landed. | YES Network

Frazier offered his support to the toddler, who reportedly attending the game with her grandparents and taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, according to ESPN.

2day was tuff watching that little girl.I'll be thinkin about her everyday n her family. Please keep this beautiful girl in ur prayers 2nite — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) September 21, 2017

The Yankees have yet to address the elephant in the room — their lack of protective netting.

The team released a statement sharing little information about the little girl’s condition and said they had no further comment at the time.

This isn’t the first time this year a fan has been struck by debris at Yankee Stadium. A child was hit by a broken bat at Yankee Stadium in May, which prompted a discussion as to whether the team should add more protective netting. The team did not plan to add more netting, according to the New York Post.

So while Frazier wasn’t the only player to send his wishes to the little girl, players and fans think it’s time the Yankees extend their netting to protect spectators from debris that sometimes ricochets into those seats.

Holliday is seen during one broadcast motioning toward the section, talking about how the nets need to be extended.

Matt Holliday ain't happy about this. Nets should extend all the way down he says. #Yankees #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/XguhvG2JOe — Invicto (@Ernzcognito) September 20, 2017

NBC’s John Chandler also said that plenty of players have encouraged extending the nets in the past few years.

Matt Holliday in tears over this. Players clearly upset. Heard from plenty in recent years who support extending netting to keep fans safe. https://t.co/l9MtVJdMZX — John Chandler (@JohnChandlerNBC) September 20, 2017

Fans are also calling for the Yankees to extend their netting.

@Yankees should set an example by protecting fans from foul balls. Put up a net so no fan gets hurt and players don't blame themselves. — Jonathan Marcus (@joolkano) September 21, 2017

If the @Yankees were smart… there would be a larger net up starting today… no reason for this in baseball… — Austin Dylan (@austindylan1111) September 21, 2017

What a joke of a team @yankees won't add the net TO PROTECT THE LIVES OF HUMAN BEINGS. No excuse for this. So sad. #MLB #protectyourfans — Steve Lehrman (@slehrm) September 21, 2017

After a fan was hit by a foul ball from Aaron Judge in July, the Yankees released a statement saying the Yankees were “seriously exploring” adding protective netting. But as of Thursday morning, the team hasn’t addressed the issue.