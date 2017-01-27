Players of intrigue: UConn safety Obi Melifonwu bears watching

MOBILE, Ala. — Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu is one of those fast-rising prospects that NFL teams probably wish they could stash away until the draft so nobody else finds out just how good he might be.

Overlooked among higher-profile safety prospects while playing on the 107th-ranked pass defense in the country on a disappointing 3-9 UConn team that lost eight of its last nine games, Melifonwu suddenly is a hard-to-miss prospect who is unlikely to be the bargain some NFL teams unable to invest a first-round pick on LSU’s Jamal Adams, Ohio State’s Malik Hooker or Michigan’s Jabril Peppers probably thought he might be.

At 6-4, 219 pounds, Melifonwu (pronounced Mela-FAHN-woo) has ultimate NFL safety size and showed good range at Senior Bowl practices for John Fox’s North team this week. Scouts expect him to run in the “low 4.4s” in the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. No doubt he can tackle — he had 118 tackles this season at UConn, including 24 in the season-finale against Tulane. He also had four interceptions — by making plays on the ball rather than playing center field and being the beneficiary of a quarterback error. He’s far from a finished product, but as intriguing prospects go, he’s near the top of the list.

“I could feel it. I definitely heard the buzz,” Melifonwu said following Thursday’s final practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. “But I’m just out here to try to get better — grind, whatever it takes, just keep improving my game every day.”

Conncecticut safety Obi Melifonwu showed good range and ball skills in practices with John Fox's North squad at the Senior Bowl this week. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

On and off the field, Melifonwu showed NFL teams what they were looking for. A native of London who grew up in Grafton, Mass., he’s a pretty polished personality who shows leadership potential.

“I always knew I could play at this level. I have a lot of confidence in myself,” Melifonwu said. “Coming out here, flying around, making plays, being able to communicate; being able to pick up the defense really quickly just showed a lot of people that I’m definitely ready for the next level.”

Melifonwu’s size is a great starting point. But he said his strength as a safety is his versatility.

“I could tackle. I could cover in space. I could cover receivers, slots, tight ends,” he said. “I could communicate and be a leader back there in the defense and get the defense lineup up and be accountable. I could be an asset to every team. I definitely see myself playing in the league for a long time.”

With an upgrade at safety arguably No. 1 on the Bears’ list of needs, there’s no doubt Melifonwu is on their radar. Melifonwu said he was impressed with the Bears’ coaching staff this week.

“I love all of them,” he said. “I was just talking to Roy [Anderson, the Bears’ new assistant secondary coach], studying the playbook a little. He’s a great guy. The whole staff has just been phenomenal.”

Melifonwu is one of several intriguing prospects at the Senior Bowl last week. Here are a few others:



Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington: Put up dominant numbers in the Big Sky Conference — the 6-1 1/2, 198-pound Kupp averaged 107 receptions for 1,616 yards and 18 touchdowns over four years — responded well to the increased level and caught everything in sight the first two days at the Senior Bowl. Also returns kicks.

“You’re going to get the very best effort from these guys, and if you’re technique is off at all — if you show any kind of weakness — they take advantage of that real quickly,” Kupp said. “That’s the big thing up to this next level — you’ve got to make sure you’re on your Ps and Qs, make sure you’re running with your right technique, getting to your depth and that you’re on time with your quarterback.”

Antonio Pipkin, quarterback, Tiffin University: He’s a shorter quarterback (6-1, 225) from a Division-II school, but has a strong arm, big hands and a firm belief he can play in the NFL. Didn’t stand out here, but still has a shot.

“I didn’t come here hoping and praying that I can possibly be as good as these guys,” he said. “I came here with the expectation that I’m better than these guys.”

Pipkin played against current NFL players Matt Judon (a defensive lineman with the Ravens) and Harold Jones-Quartey (a safety with the Bears) at Tiffin. In 2015, he had 578 yards of total offense and five touchdowns against Findlay and Jones-Quartey, who had one sack in a 48-44 Findlay victory.

“You could tell [Jones-Quartey] was an NFL player by how he was on the field — he was all over the place,” Pipkin said. “We talked a lot and he got to that stage. And I’m looking forward to meeting him there.”

Eddie Vanderdoes, DT, UCLA: The former Notre Dame signee — who had to appeal to the NCAA to get released from his letter-of-intent after personal issues caused a change of heart — had an up-and-down career at UCLA, including a torn ACL his junior season. But the 6-3, 320-pound Vanderdoes, a former defensive end, still has the quickness to be a force at his size. A former hot prospect, he’s now eager to prove he’s better than people think.

“That’s my goal — to show that my ceiling is a lot higher than they thought,” Vanderdoes said. “It makes me hungry to come out here every day and compete. I’m more athletic than I showed on film this season. I’m in better shape than I showed on film. I can do all the things they might have thought I could do.

“I’m out here to prove people wrong, with a chip on my shoulder, and turn heads and show people who Eddie really is.”

Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International: Doesn’t have overwhelming size at 6-2 3/4, 235, but showed prowess as a blocker and receiver. He led the nation’s tight ends with 61 receptions, 710 yards and eight touchdowns in 2014. His production dipped in his final two seasons – he missed the final four games of 2015 with a sprained knee — but showed this week he’s got NFL potential as an all-around tight end.

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple: A pass-rushing 4-3 defensive end in college (10 sacks in 2016), the 6-1 1/2, 237-pound Reddick, who initially walked on at Temple, made a smooth transition to inside linebacker at the Senior Bowl practices. His speed and versatility figures to only increase his draft status into the combine and pro day.

Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn: With his size (6-3, 308), he could be a monster if somebody can refine his impressive skill-set. “He’s got superior short-area quickness and comes off the ball both in the run and the pass game,” NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock wrote in his Day 1 review. “In the one-on-one drills nobody could block him on Day 1.”

Connor Harris, ILB, Lindenwood: Winner of the Cliff Harris Award as the top small-school player in the country, the 5-11, 241-pound Harris set the NCAA all-division record for career tackles (633). He also punted and place-kicked and played running back. He showed a nose for the ball in Senior Bowl practices, including an interception. He’s a long shot, but can’t be ignored.



Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee: Another football-gene guy who seems to show up, Sutton played safety, corner and nickel at practices and showed good coverage ability. He suffered a broken ankle in the Volunteers’ third game of the season and returned eight weeks later to play the final four games. He also returned three punts for touchdowns in college.