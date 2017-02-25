Playoff flashback: Cubs get standing O, split with Davis, Giants

MESA, Ariz. – Outfield prospect Charcer Burks homered in the seventh inning of the Cubs home half of a split-squad spring-opening doubleheader for the decisive run in a 4-3 victory over the Athletics – just a few hours after the Cubs displayed their World Series trophy in a pregame ceremony, followed by a standing ovation as the team took the field.

A’s newcomer Rajai Davis, who hit the heart-sinking home run for Cleveland to tie the score in Game 7 in the eighth inning, got booed by some of the fans as he led off the game.

“I was surprised he didn’t get booed more,” said Cubs right-fielder Jason Heyward — the man behind that emotional team meeting during the rain delay in Game 7 just before the Cubs rallied to win in the 10th.

In other half of Saturday’s doubleheader, a late-inning rally fell short in the Division Series rematch against the Giants in an 8-6 loss. The Cubs scored twice in the eighth and once in the ninth — which, by the way, makes five runs in their previous two ninth innings against the Giants, dating back to the decisive Game 4 of the NLDS.

Jason Heyward (right) said Saturday's spring debut was a good first step toward bouncing back from last year's struggles. Anthony Rizzo singled in two at-bats Saturday.

Work in progress

It was just one game, but Jason Heyward said he already feels a difference from last year’s struggles, despite two easy fly balls to center and a grounder to second.

“I really feel like [the muscle memory from offseason work] is there. The only thing to do now is go play and react to that stuff,” he said. “It’s a good thing to have a clear mind doing that. I swung at strikes, swung at some good pitches, got a runner homer [on the grounder].

“Some good at-bats to take into the next game. …I feel like I’m just playing baseball again.”

Whew

Against the Giants, Kyle Schwarber went hitless in two at-bats but more importantly survived his first foray in the field since his outfield collision April 7 that ended his regular season.

Manager Joe Maddon said he’s not concerned about Schwarber’s reconstructed left knee at this point. “Everything’s in good shape,” the manager said. “He’s fine.”

Javy hitter

Javy Baez picked up where he left off in the postseason with a single and a double to right in three at-bats against the Giants.

Baez, who opens camp as a super utility man again, figures to spend the early part of the season fighting for a bigger piece of playing time.

On deck

Indians at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. Sunday, 670-AM radio, Danny Salazar vs. Jake Buchanan.