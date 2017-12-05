Girlfriend of Bears’ WR Kevin White victim of West Town carjacking

The girlfriend of Chicago Bears’ receiver Kevin White was the victim of a carjacking Thursday evening in the West Town neighborhood.

Chicago Police said two people stole the Maserati after rear-ending it in the 400 block of North May.

Sources told the Sun-Times that the car is owned by White, but he was not in the car at the time. It was being driven by his girlfriend.

About 6:30 p.m., she got out of the car after a minor collision with another vehicle, according to police.

Two people then got in the Maserati and drove off, police said.

The woman wasn’t injured. Area Central detectives are investigating.

There have a series of carjackings on the Near North and North sides in recent weeks, including seven reported in one day on April 28.

White was a first-round draft pick of the Bears in 2015, but has played sparingly due to injuries over his first two seasons.