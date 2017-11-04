‘Polished’ Ole Miss TE Evan Engram visits Bears on path to draft

Evan Engram hasn’t watched a lot of Bears games, but he understands what they need.

“I know they just lost Alshon (Jeffery), so they’re definitely looking for that big-body receiver,” the Ole Miss tight end said. “They have Zach Miller, he’s been doing a great job and doing a lot for the offense, when healthy.

“I definitely know that they’re looking for another vertical threat in the passing game and a guy who can mix it up, and a ‘move’ guy.”

That explains why Engram, a classic pass-catching “move” tight end, flew here Sunday and met with the Bears at Halas Hall.

Former Mississippi tight end Evan Engram, left, works at the Ole Miss NFL Pro Day earlier this month. (AP)

At 6-3, 234 pounds, Engram is more of a pass-catcher than a blocker, having led the Rebels with 65 catches and 926 yards last season. He was a first-team All-SEC tight end, beating out the man who sits atop the best tight end class in memory: Alabama’s O.J. Howard.

“He’s got it all,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr., said of Howard, who caught 45 passes for 595 yards last year. “He’s a matchup nightmare. …

“He’s certainly one of the top five, six seven players in this draft.”

The Bears, who draft third, have bigger needs than tight end. But with the 32-year-old Miller entering the final year of his contract, they need to find his pass-catching replacement to pair with new in-line tight end Dion Sims.

That could come on Day 2, or even, given the depth of the position group, Day 3.

Engram will be gone by the latter.

He played on the South team opposite John Fox and his staff in the Senior Bowl, but met with Bears coaches both in Mobile and at the NFL Scouting Combine. His Bears visit this week was the first of four — the Patriots, Panthers and the Rams are the others — in an eight-day span.

Engram has been compared to the Redskins’ Jordan Reed, but he’s taken to watching old tape of Shannon Sharpe, who, at 6-2, 228 pounds, is roughly his build.

“He was more of an undersized guy, more of a receiver, but he was physical when you asked him to and was a huge threat in the passing game,” he said of the Hall of Famer, who played from 1990-2003. “That fits my mold. He kinda paved the way for us undersized tight ends, if you want to call us that.”

Scouts have wondered about Engram’s blocking skills — “The big question mark in my game.” he said — but he thinks he showed proper physicality in Senior Bowl practices. He’s already picked up blocking pointers during meetings with coaches, who have emphasized hand placement, footwork and leverage.

“If you’re telling me to get physical with these ends, I’m definitely going to give everything I’ve got,” he said. “I can’t wait for the coaches to get with me and I can learn so much, and especially from the veterans that have been doing it, too.”

Engram, though, will be drafted for his receiving.

“I think I’m definitely one of the most polished guys in the draft,” he said, from my route savvy to attention to detail in the routes.”

Position spotlight: Tight end

Rating the Bears’ need: Medium

Under contract: Zach Miller, Dion Sims, Daniel Brown, Ben Braunecker, MyCole Pruitt, Justin Perillo.

You should know …

The Bears dealt Martellus Bennett last offseason but “really didn’t address” the position for a full season, coach John Fox said, until they signed Dion Sims to a three-year contract in March.

The team envisions Sims as an in-line, blocking tight end — though they’ve been quick to praise his receiving skills.

“A guy who can block, a guy athletic enough and has good enough hands to be a threat in the passing game,” coach John Fox said. “Regardless of who your quarterback is, you have to have some playmakers around.”

Best of the best

Alabama’s O.J. Howard, a potential top-10 pick, highlights perhaps the best tight end class in a generation. Miami’s David Njoku and Ole Miss’ Evan Engram are stellar second-day options. Michigan’s Jake Butt, three months removed from an ACL tear, could provide value later in the draft.

The quote

“It’s one of his skillsets that I don’t think a lot of people realize he’s actually pretty good at.”

— Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, on Sims’ pass-catching