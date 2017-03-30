Porter Jr. gets best of Bamba in McDonald’s All-American Game

Michael Porter Jr. controls the ball during the McDonald's All-American Game on Wednesday at the United Center. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

The only truly dynamic moment in the McDonald’s All-American Game came early. Michael Porter Jr., who spent the week telling reporters he wants to be one of the greatest players in history, drove to the basket but was blocked by Mo Bamba.

Bamba didn’t yell or celebrate, but the message was clear: Porter wasn’t going to be allowed to cruise through this all-star game.

“It was highly intense,” Porter said. “We all know each other on a personal level. All we talk about all week is winning the game”

