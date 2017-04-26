Precautionary days for Ben Zobrist boost Javy Baez playing time

PITTSBURGH – So much for that dilemma the Cubs over how they were going to get Javy Baez regular playing time at second base.

Manager Joe Maddon showed again Wednesday he plans to be aggressive in his efforts to rest and preserve veteran Ben Zobrist for what the club expects to be another seven-month season.

Zobrist, who was out of the lineup for three games last week because of lower back soreness, was on the bench again Wednesday ahead of a scheduled day off despite Zobrist telling the manager he was fine to play.

Javy Baez dives for a wide throw during Saturday's game in Cincinnati.

“I’m being respectful from his back’s perspective,” Maddon said. “Give him two days down, it sets him up for [the weekend series in] Boston. Coming off that stiff back a couple days ago, why do I want to put him in another stiff-back mode?”

Zobrist already has been on the bench for six of the Cubs’ first 21 games. Seven of his 15 starts have come at second base.

“I’m looking at the big picture down the road,” Maddon said. “The latter part of the season I want him to be well and healthy.”

Stick it to Sox? Uehara sticking to task at hand

Cubs reliever Koji Uehara, the former Red Sox closer who got the final out of Boston’s 2013 World Series championship, downplayed how much he might be looking forward to his first trip back since leaving.

“To tell you the truth, not very much,” he said through the team translator.

Besides, he had talked to the Red Sox about returning after last year, he said, “but Boston decided to pursue another reliever. That was the end of that.”

So the bigger point would be he wants to stick it to the Sox this weekend?

“Well, not really,” he said. “It’s not going to be a revenge thing or anything like that.”

Rotation gyration

The Cubs are using Thursday’s off day to adjust their rotation next time, moving right-hander Kyle Hendricks up to Sunday’s series finale in Boston, and pushing left-hander back to Monday’s homestand opener against the Phillies – who have struggled against lefties in the early going.

The pitching matchups this weekend: Jake Arrieta (3-0, 3.65 ERA) vs. left-hander Drew Pomeranz (1-1, 4.60) on Friday, John Lackey (1-3, 4.88) vs. knuckleballer Steven Wright (1-2, 8.66) on Saturday and Hendricks (2-1, 4.50) vs. lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 3.12) on Sunday.

Maddon: Coghlan, rule upside-down

For all the attention and humor inspired by former Cub Chris Coghlan’s somersault over Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina for a run Tuesday night, Maddon seemed struck by the apparent reason behind the dangerous move.

“I think it’s the residue of the rule about blocking home plate, I really do,” said Maddon, a critic of the third-year rule that requires the catcher to provide a lane to the plate for a runner when he doesn’t have the ball.

“He could have just ran him over and probably internally somehow felt like he couldn’t and put himself at risk by landing on his head. I want to make that point.”