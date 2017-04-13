Predators stave off Blackhawks charge, seize home-ice advantage

By the time the anthem was over and the 22,075 fans were done screaming themselves red in the face and the puck was dropped, it had been about three weeks since the Blackhawks had played a truly meaningful game. Heck, it had been almost a year if you regard the regular season as an extended training camp for the games that really count — “the fun hockey,” as Brent Seabrook put it.

And for all the perennial talk about how good the tried and tested Hawks are at flipping the switch come the playoffs, they sure spent the first 20 minutes looking like a team that was still struggling to find it in the dark.

It took them exactly one period to find it. And it was still one period too late.

The Hawks lost Game 1 of their first-round series against the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Thursday night, as Pekka Rinne (29 saves) outdueled Corey Crawford (19 saves). It was their second straight 1-0 loss to open the playoffs, coming on the heels of last April’s overtime loss in St. Louis. It’s also their first Game 1 not to go to overtime since 2011. It’s the first 1-0 playoff victory in Predators history, and their first road shutout.

Game 2 is Saturday night.

The two rivals — and they are rivals, second only to the St. Louis Blues these days for the Hawks — didn’t take long to get into it. Roman Josi put a shoulder into Patrick Kane after the first whistle of the game. Yannick Weber cross-checked Marcus Kruger from behind and the two exchanged words and shoves. Ryan Hartman was getting chatty early on. Richard Panik even appeared to deliver some snark to Ryan Johansen after the Predators center flipped the puck over the glass for a penalty nine seconds into the second period. Jonathan Toews and P.K. Subban got into it later in the second.

But more concerning for the Hawks was what happened between the whistles, not after them. After a decent first few minutes, the Hawks went nearly 14 minutes without a shot on goal, Duncan Keith’s harmless fling from center ice with five seconds left finally resetting the clock. In fact, all six of the Hawks’ shots in the first period were from the perimeter, as Nashville kept the Hawks to the outside and kept their sticks and skates in every shooting lane.

It was exactly the opposite of what Seabrook said the Hawks needed.

“Whatever happens over the course of the game, we want to come out and have a good start and play our game, and then get off to a good start in the series,” he said. “Play our game. I know I sound like a broken record to you guys, but we want to focus on just playing our game. That’s really it.”

Early in that shot drought, the Hawks’ top line had a disastrous defensive shift that led directly to a Viktor Arvidsson goal. Nick Schmaltz, Richard Panik and Jonathan Toews all converged on Johansen at the same time, with Schmaltz falling and taking out his teammates in a Keystone Kops moment. Johansen sent the puck across to Filip Forsberg, and Forsberg’s shot on goal was redirected past Corey Crawford by Arvidsson, Nashville’s terrific 24-year-old star-in-the-making.

Schmaltz found himself benched after that, playing less than two minutes in the second period, with Tanner Kero taking his spot on the top line. Joel Quenneville also started double-shifting Patrick Kane on the fourth line, and the Hawks took over the game in the second. With Hartman, Kruger and Marian Hossa leading the way, the Hawks camped out in the Predators’ zone for seemingly the entire period. But Pekka Rinne robbed Kane point-blank on an early power play, and the Predators held on for dear life by stepping in front of every shot they could. Despite utterly dominating the period, the Hawks only had a modest 12 shots on goal in the period, and failed to tie the game.

The third period was more of the same, with Artem Anisimov — in his first game back from a leg injury that cost him 13 games — getting a couple of good chances, but unable to finish. The Hawks got a power play with 11:52 — and maybe should have gotten 1:55 of 5-on-3, but officials ruled that Roman Josi’s apparent delay-of-game flip ticked off Artemi Panarin — but couldn’t convert. The Predators played the final minutes as one extended penalty kill, desperately — and successfully — staving off the Hawks for the win.

