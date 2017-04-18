Predators’ top line skating circles around Blackhawks’ top trio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the traits that separates Jonathan Toews from so many other superstar players is that even when he’s not scoring, his ability to shut down other high-end players makes him invaluable. But so far against Nashville, Toews and his linemates have been getting overrun by the Predators’ top line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, and Viktor Arvidsson.

Even with another defensive dynamo, Marian Hossa, moved up to the top line with Toews and Nick Schmaltz, the Johansen line frequently had the Hawks’ top unit pinned deep in their own zone for extended shifts during the Hawks’ 3-2 overtime loss in Game 3. When Toews and Johansen were on the ice together, the Hawks had just five shot attempts, while the Predators had 15. The Hawks’ elite top defensive pairing of Duncan Keith and Niklas Hjalmarsson wasn’t much help, either, as the Johansen line out-attempted the Hawks 23-8 when they were on the ice.

Forsberg had two goals in the third period to send the game to overtime.

“Any time you’re playing against good players, you want to make them defend,” Keith said. “And part of that is having the puck. And we haven’t really had the puck a whole lot against that line in particular.”

From left, Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen have been the best line in the series between the Predators and Blackhawks. (AP Photo)

Hawks coach Joel Quenneville didn’t sound too worried about the one-sided matchup, saying that despite all their zone time, the Johansen line didn’t get too many grade-A scoring chances. Forsberg’s first goal came off a fluky bounce off the glass, and his second one was a rebound goal. But Quenneville would like to see all of his lines play with the same aggressive, battling mentality that the third line of Dennis Rasmussen, Marcus Kruger and Richard Panik played with.

“That’s harder to play against, that’s what we’re talking about,” he said. “Tenacity around the net. Relentlessly coming up with loose pucks Playoff hockey. Winning puck battles. Paying the price. We saw portions of it [in Game 3], but that [Kruger] line had more consistency than anybody.”

Slow on the draw

Other than Toews, the Hawks have been getting dominated in the faceoff circle over the past two games, another factor in the Predators’ puck-possession dominance. Artem Anisimov went 2-of-17 at the dot in Game 3, and Marcus Kruger went 7-of-21.

“Faceoffs were definitely an issue,” Quenneville said. “Whether it was battles off the draws, initially or along the walls and the sides — we did lose them, and we have lost them in the series. A lot of the key faceoffs, which can lead to clean exits like they [had in Game 3], especially in the third period.”

Bittersweet breakthrough

Rasmussen scored the Hawks’ first goal of the postseason — and the first playoff goal of his career — in the second period of Game 3. Interestingly enough, his first regular-season goal also came against Pekka Rinne, in his NHL debut on Dec. 8, 2015 at the United Center.

“It doesn’t matter who scores, we want to win hockey games,” Rasmussen said. “That’s all that matters. We didn’t win, so that was tough.”

Business as usual

The Hawks have lost seven straight games dating back to the final week of the regular season, during which Quenneville rested several key players for what amounted to meaningless games, with the top seed in the Western Conference already locked up. Quenneville brushed off the idea that coasting into the playoff stunted the momentum the Hawks had built up in February and early March, and led to their dreadful start to the postseason.

“I still thought we could have gotten points in a lot of those games,” Quenneville said. “We had a couple of loose games. But for the most part, I think we did what we’ve done in the past, going into this situation.”

