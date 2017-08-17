Preseason is now a test of Bears QB Mike Glennon’s ‘inner confidence’

With the excitement of Mitch Trubisky’s selection still resonating at Halas Hall, general manager Ryan Pace phoned Mike Glennon on draft night.

He had to.

Of course, it would be awkward; Glennon wouldn’t be happy. The Bears signed Glennon to start; Pace said as much. But Trubisky’s arrival changed everything.

When the Browns passed on Trubisky with the first overall selection, Pace was emboldened. At that point, Trubisky became the draft. Pace saw a franchise-changing quarterback, as did many others in the Bears organization. It was a franchise-changing opportunity.

Mike Glennon is the Bears' starter. (AP)

Glennon, though, still had a place in Pace’s franchise. Pace, who is respected by players for his man-to-man approach, wanted him to know that. The opportunity that was promised to Glennon in free agency still existed.

“I like a lot of things about Mike Glennon,” Pace said April 29 after the draft concluded. “But one of the things I really like is the inner confidence that he has. He’s a confident guy. He believes in himself, and he should because he’s a good player.

“I’m glad Mike’s here. Mike’s our starting quarterback as I’ve stated. I think any quarterback’s just got to be able to brush off adversity and fight through, and that’s what Mike will do.”

As it turns out, that’s what the preseason is now about for Glennon.

Since the draft, Glennon has said and done all the right things. He’s taken charge of the Bears — and his second chance to prove himself as a quarterback.

But Trubisky’s impressive debut and Glennon’s woes last week against the Broncos changed the conversation.

In a way, it’s the worst thing that could have happened to Glennon, who has had his struggles in practice. The disparity in play was that great. It opened the conversation for a controversy.

But Bears hope the Broncos game turns out to be the best thing to happen to Glennon. Trubisky’s emergence has turned into a direct challenge of Glennon’s “inner confidence.” It’s really an ideal situation. The Bears needed Glennon’s resolve to be tested.

Regardless of how much coach John Fox tries to downplay it, there is now pressure on Glennon to perform. He has to prove them right or risk seeing his starting opportunity slip away into a full-blown quarterback controversy. He needs to reward their faith and defense of him on the field.

Glennon should have been prepared for this situation, too. At some point, Trubisky was going to play well and entrall a downtrodden fanbase in the preseason. The defenses are too bland, his competition too unproven. The onus is on Glennon to produce better than a 0.0 passer rating.

“I watched the preseason games, but I just avoid the possible distraction of hearing what people may say,” Glennon said. “The only thing that matters are the coaches and the players in the locker room, and what they have to say. That’s where my focus is.”

During a recent interview with the Hoge & Jahns Podcast, Pace reaffirmed his faith in Glennon – “Mike’s our starter, and we’re rolling that way” – but he also said a “competitive environment” exists among the quarterbacks.

Trubisky can be thanked for that, and the Bears believe Glennon will respond because of it Saturday against the Cardinals in their second exhibition game.

“It’ll be good to get out there and play again,” Glennon said.

The Bears don’t want to rush Trubisky. Pace’s redshirt plan still remains in place. One preseason game was never going to change that.

But if Glennon is going to be the Bears’ starter, he needs to play like it. Having intangibles and being a leader matters, but so does production.

Glennon’s play is the only factor that will force the Bears’ hand on Trubisky. The best players must play. Glennon must prove that this preseason.