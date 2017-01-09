Primed for a big year, pressure is on Bears’ defense to carry the load

Jerrell Freeman can’t wait to get started. But then again, the Bears inside linebacker is one of those guys who can’t wait to step on any football field at any time.

“I’m excited, period. It doesn’t matter,” Freeman said in the locker room at Soldier Field following the Bears 25-0 loss to the Browns in the preseason finale. “I’m excited to go to practice; go through walk-throughs; go work out. If you know where I’ve come from, I’m just excited always to be out on the field and help my team in any way possible.”

That’s great, but that anticipation among key defensive players seems to be a little heightened after an encouraging preseason for the first-team defense. Even without outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, the Bears’ first- and second-team defenders held opponents to 4.0 yards per play and 2.4 yards per rush in the first half of their three preseason games. Led by Akiem Hicks, the front seven did nothing to dispel the notion it is primed to be a top-10 unit in the NFL under coordinator Vic Fangio.

“The sky’s the limit,” Freeman said. “We were a top defense for awhile last year [seventh in yards allowed per game; fifth in sacks per pass play through Week 14] and we got a lot of guys hurt.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd got the Bears' first-team defense off to a fast start with a sack of Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian on the first play from scrimmage in the preseason opener on Aug.

10 at Soldier Field.

“We have depth now, because those guys were able to get some playing time last year. I guess we trust everybody that comes into the game … understanding [the defense] and knowing what Vic wants within the defense, and we play fast.”

Takeaways remained the missing element. The Bears had only two in the preseason and both were from reserves against reserves — cornerback B.W. Webb’s interception of Arizona’s Blaine Gabbert in the fourth quarter. And John Jenkins fumble recovery after a sack by Lamarr Houston in the fourth quarter against the Titans.

And health again is a concern heading into the regular season. McPhee and Trevathan did not play in the preseason. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman missed last week with a concussion. Cornerback Prince Amukamara was out last week with an ankle injury he suffered early in the third preseason game against the Titans.

McPhee was on the physically unable to perform list throughout training camp and the preseason. He worked out on the field in recent practices, but still might start the regular season on the PUP list, which would force him to miss at least six games.

Trevathan, recovering from a torn patellar tendon he suffered in Week 12 last season, was more encouraging. He participated in team drills the last two weeks of the preseason but did not play in any games. He is hopeful of starting in next Sunday’s opener against the Falcons, but there is no other indication he will.

“You’ll have to ask Danny,” Freeman said when asked if he expects Trevathan to start. “I know he’s champing at the bit to get out there. And when he’s ready, he’ll be out there. I look forward to that day.”

But even on the injury front, the Bears appear to be in better shape this season than last, with more capable and tested replacements. Willie Young would start in place of McPhee. Nick Kwiatkoski, who started seven games in place of Trevathan and Freeman as a rookie last season, figures to start if Trevathan can’t play. Kyle Fuller, is the likely replacement for Amukamara. When Fuller was the injured starter last year, his replacement was Jacoby Glenn, who lasted three weeks.

Now they have to prove they can live up to the preseason promise, take the ball away and stay healthy. The offense looks like it’ll be a work-in-progress from the start. The Bears’ defense is going to have to hit the ground running.

