‘Pro-U.S.’ Arrieta: post-election tweet not partisan—or bigoted

The backlash was immediate. And to a baseball player who has intentionally sparred with opposing fans on Twitter, maybe it shouldn’t have been surprising.

But Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta said his inflammatory tweet in the aftermath of the presidential election wasn’t as political as many interpreted it, judging by more than 27,000 retweets and countless comments – and certainly not bigoted, as some seemed to think.

“I was simply calling out people that said they were going to leave the country if Trump was elected,” Arrieta said. “It’s not a pro-Trump tweet; it’s not an anti-Hillary tweet.

Jake Arrieta, Friday night during opening ceremonies for Cubs Convention

“I don’t consider myself a Democrat or a Republican. I want a president who’s going to do a good job. Whether it’s Obama or whether it’s Trump or Hillary.”

That context was lost in the 140-character limit of the forum when Arrieta sent this lone post-election Tweet:

“Time for Hollywood to pony up and head for the border. #illhelpyoupack #beatit.”

Arrieta, who did not vote, said he was surprised by the volume and largely negative response he got.

“People were saying I want people deported or I’m an anti-Semite,” he said. “Why would I not like Jewish people, first of all? That doesn’t make sense. I have Puerto Rican blood in me. To think that I would want to deport people is just absurd.”

It also has nothing to do with why he won’t join the rest of the team for its White House visit Monday, he said.

“I would like to but I have some other thing I have to handle,” he said, referring to health-related issues with his family.

“I feel like my stance is pretty open and honest,” he said of the thoughts behind the tweet. “It’s not to put anybody down. I was simply calling out people who have a tremendous platform of millions of followers that said they were going to leave the country if Trump was elected. I was basically calling their bluff. If you don’t want to live here, then beat it.

“I’m pretty pro-United States as I think everybody in this country should be if you want to stay here. If not, then I’m sure there’s somewhere else they can go. It was pro-United States. It was pretty simple I thought. Other people didn’t feel that way. That’s fine. Everybody can have their own opinion.”

Ross in

The most popular backup catcher in baseball didn’t spend long in retirement. The Cubs hired David Ross to return this season as a “special assistant to baseball operations.”

“He means so much to us,” team president Theo Epstein said of the catcher who spent the final two years of his career with the Cubs. “He’s going to impact a lot of players really positively in this role, a lot of front office guys. He’s going to learn a lot and we’re going to learn a lot from him.

“It’ll set him up well to maybe down the line decide what it is he wants to specialize in, and I’m sure he’ll thrive in that role.”

Ross out

Free agent right-hander Tyson Ross, 29, on Friday chose to sign with the Rangers over the Cubs, leaving the front office still in search of starting pitching depth in the next few weeks.

Ross, who is trying to come back from thoracic outlet surgery after spending almost all of last season on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, signed a $6 million deal with the Rangers. The Cubs offered at least that much, sources said.

“We went 1-for-2 on Rosses,” Epstein joked.