Prospect Johnson looks to channel inner Wade Davis in move to pen

MESA, Ariz. – Has Pierce Johnson gone from struggling minor-league starter to the next Wade Davis?

Not yet. But Cubs manager Joe Maddon made it sound Monday like that’s what could be coming for the Cubs and the first pitcher drafted by the organization under Theo Epstein.

After a late-season move to the bullpen at Class AAA Iowa last year, Johnson got to big-league camp this spring as a bona fide reliever.

“It’s a different look; it’s a different animal all of a sudden,” Maddon said. “What he had done last year once they put him in the pen, the typical uptick [in velocity], everything. Kind of like a Wade Davis thing.”

Pierce Johnson pitched a scoreless fourth inning Monday against the White Sox.

Davis, the all-star closer acquired by the Cubs in a December trade, took off once the Rays moved him to the bullpen early in his career, becoming one of the game’s best closers.

“I’ve heard nothing but good stuff out of the bullpen with [Johnson],” Maddon said, “nothing but good stuff.”

Johnson, drafted 43rd overall out of Missouri State in 2012, has always thrown hard with a breaking ball he calls his best pitch. But command problems in particular plagued him once he reached AA in 2014.

“I think the conviction factor for me was the biggest thing,” he said. “As a starter I wasn’t necessarily timid when I was throwing, but the conviction wasn’t necessarily there for me. So being out of the pen, just letting it go as hard as I can and trying to throw my breaking ball – I think I can live off those two, and mix in a changeup – but I really think that’s what clicked for me.”

Johnson, 25, pitched a 1-2-3 fourth inning against the White Sox on Monday, striking out $31.5 million prospect Yoan Moncada looking to end the inning.

Moving to the bullpen, he said, “gives me the freedom to just be myself and just let my pitches do what they can.”

Last year that means a 3.22 ERA in 22 1/3 innings – with 35 strikeouts and 13 walks – in 11 relief appearances after going 1-6 with a 7.75 ERA, and 6.6 walks per nine innings, in 11 starts.

“Starting’s my first love. I’m not going to lie,” Johnson said. “But change is good. And as Joe has said this year, he wants people to be uncomfortable. So I’m being uncomfortable right now. It’s definitely a transition, but I think it could work out in the end.”