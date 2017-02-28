Prospects Kopech, Lopez roughed up in spring debuts

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two of White Sox’ top pitching prospects in the trades for Chris Sale and Adam Eaton were starts in split squad games Tuesday, and both of them got roughed up.

Reynaldo Lopez, the Sox’ fifth-ranked prospect according to Baseball America, retired four Reds batters in Goodyear and allowed five runs, all earned, on four hits and a walk. Kopech, who touched 101 mph with his fastball, got hit hard nonetheless with four runs allowed on three hits and a walk in the Sox’ 8-1 loss to the Mariners.

Nelson Cruz doubled off the right-center field wall and Ryan Hanger belted an 0-2 slider for a home run.

Kopech did record strikeouts, both looking, of leadoff man Ben Gamel and Carlos Ruiz to end the inning.

“The name of the game is executing pitches and I didn’t do that,” Kopech said.

Lopez said his outing was a mixed bag of good pitches and poorly executed ones. He knows there is heightened attention him, Kopech and Lucas Giolito because of the trades.

“We don’t feel that pressure,’’ Lopez, who pitched in the majors last season, said. “We are not desperate to show people what we can do because we know what we can do.’’

Watching the King

Kopech was opposed by Felix Hernandez. In the Cactus League opener, Carson Fulmer was opposed by Clayton Kershaw, and both of the young guys took lessons.

“A fun guy to watch,” Kopech said. “He knows what to do with his pitches. We’re not exactly the same type of pitcher, but that’s what I mean by executing — watching a guy like that putting his stuff where he wants it. Most part his misses are pretty small. That’s something I look forward to being able to control.’’

The defense rests

The Sox made four errors against the Mariners, including two by second baseman Yoan Moncada – the centerpiece of the Sale trade — on a throw from short center field that skipped past third baseman Nicky Delmonico and a mislplayed, wind-blown pop-up.

Willy Garcia did throw out a runner at home from right field.

On deck

Diamondbacks at Sox, Mesa, 2:05, whitesox.com. Robbie Ray vs. James Shields.