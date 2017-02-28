Basketball 02/28/2017, 10:46pm

Providence tops DePaul in Big East action

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Kyron Cartwright and Emmitt Holt scored 14 points apiece and Providence rolled to a 73-64 victory over DePaul on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

Providence (19-11, 9-8 Big East) entered the game in a four-way tie for fourth place in the conference standings, and visits St. John’s (13-17, 7-10) on Saturday to end its regular season.  DePaul (9-21, 2-15) has lost 12 of its last 13 games.

The Friars took the lead for good about six minute in and built a 34-23 halftime advantage. DePaul pulled within seven points before the Friars used a 19-8 run for a 60-42 lead with 6:40 to play. Cartwright scored nine points and Holt chipped in four during the stretch.

Rodney Bullock added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Friars. Jalen Lindsey finished with 12 points.

screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-10-41-21-pm

Brandon Cyrus and Devin Gage each scored 12 points to lead DePaul.

# DePaul basketball Devin Gage Chicago

Previously from Sports

 Blackhawks reacquire defenseman Johnny Oduya – Chicago Sun-Times
Bulls lose to Denver but Jimmy Butler likes the big picture – Chicago Sun-Times
Situational success: What do the Bears have ready for next QB?
Tankers beware: Copying Cubs process ain’t cheap – or guaranteed – Chicago Sun-Times

Stories from around the web you may like