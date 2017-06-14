Public invited to Jimmy Piersall’s memorial service in West Chicago

Jimmy Piersall of the New York Mets spreads arms and shouts in protest after second baseman Rod Kanehl was given an error on ground ba11 hit by Pittsburgh Johnny Logan in seventh inning of today's game.

Former White Sox broadcaster Jimmy Piersall‘s family is inviting the public to help celebrate his life.

A memorial service for Piersall will be open to everyone on June 23 at 10 a.m. at Wheaton Bible Church located in West Chicago. He died June 3 at 87 after a long illness. The service will last about an hour and lunch will be served afterward.

Tom Shaer, who is speaking on behalf of Piersall’s family, said the family appreciates the support in this hard time.

Piersall shared his struggle with mental illness in his autobiography “Fear Strikes Out.” The two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove outfielder during his 17-year major-league career with five teams always spoke his mind as Harry Caray’s fiery sidekick on White Sox broadcasts. He was best-known in Chicago for his free-wheeling criticism of managers, coaches, ownership and even players’ wives.

Piersall is one of the most dominate outfielders to date. His .99022 career fielding percentage was better than those of Hall of Fame center fielders Willie Mays and Joe DiMaggio.

Piersall is survived by his wife, Jan; nine children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Contributing: Daryl Van Schowen