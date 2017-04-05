Public League breaks into two basketball ‘super conferences’

Ayo Dosunmu (11) from Morgan Park slashes by Simeon's Talen Horton-Tucker (5) and Marquise Brown (2). Worsom Robinson/ For Sun-Times

The Chicago Public League will split its basketball conference alignment into two super conferences — the Red South Central and the Red North-West — beginning next season.

The Sun-Times obtained a copy of the new alignment on Thursday. The Red South-Central contains Bogan, Brooks, Vocational, Curie, Dunbar, Harlan, Hyde Park, Kenwood, Morgan Park and Simeon and the Red North-West contains Farragut, Lincoln Park, Marshall, North Lawndale, Orr, Prosser, Uplift, Von Steuben, Westinghouse and Young.

