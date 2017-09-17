Put in hole by offense, Bears defense takes a step back vs. Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers started their second drive at their own 38-yard line, the next at the Bears’ 13 and the fourth at the Bears’ 35.

The Bears defense didn’t have a prayer.

Yet Akiem Hicks wasn’t hearing any excuses, be it because of field position or time spent on it in muggy weather that reached 89 degrees at kickoff.

“You can’t point fingers,” the defensive end said. “The first finger you point better be at yourself.

Running back Jacquizz Rodgers celebrates a touchdown Sunday. (Getty Images)

“Just because the ball was in their hands doesn’t mean they have to score. So I think collectively we can do a little bit better.”

In a role-reversal from typical football parlance, the Bears’ offense never gave their defense a chance. No one will lay Sunday’s 29-7 loss at the feet of the defense, which forced three field goals and could only watch as Robert McClain returned Mike Glennon’s interception 47 yards for a touchdown. Another touchdown drive took only one play, because Tarik Cohen’s fumbled punt gave the Bucs the ball at the 13.

Still, Bears defenders pointed to sloppy play, particularly three holding penalties on third downs that would have gotten them off the field. Linebacker Danny Trevathan held on the Bucs’ first drive, which ended in a 42-yard Nick Folk field goal. He and outside linebacker Willie Young each held on third down on the Bucs’ second touchdown drive.

“That was crazy. but it’s football,” outside linebacker Pernell McPhee said. “Lack of discipline with eyes. We’ve just got to keep our eyes in the right place and try to avoid those penalties.”

Hicks repeated coach John Fox’s mantra — that the third-down flag was as bad as a turnover.

“You have a chance to get a guy off the field,” he said, “and you get a tough call.”

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston’s numbers weren’t gaudy — he went 18-for-30 for 204 yards, one touchdown and no sacks — but he didn’t have to be.

“It’s a great team over there,” Young said. “Winston is doing a great job over there getting those guys in check and keeping them on course. I definitely see that being a playoff team this year.”

Asked about rushing the former No. 1 pick, Hicks was blunt.

“I didn’t touch him,” he said. “So it wasn’t very good for me.”

The Bears allowed 311 net yards, less than the 372 the Falcons posted in Week 1. Receiver Mike Evans had nine catches for 93 yards, including the 13-yard touchdown.

“I think we took advantage of our opportunities … though by no means was that our best game,” Winston said.

Winston completed only eight second-half passes as the Buccaneers bled the clock with a comfortable lead, and backup Ryan Fitzpatrick finished the game.

For a team that wants to build around its front seven, Sunday’s performance was a step back — regardless of how bad the Bears’ offense looked.

“(Expletive), it starts in the film room, on the practice field and start taking care of your body,” McPhee said. “That’s got to be the main focus – getting in the film room, going out practicing real hard and just taking good care of yourself and get yourself ready the best you can.”

Young phrased it more succinctly.

“Very simple,” he said. “Get. Back. To. Work.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com