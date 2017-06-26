Putnam has Tommy John surgery; Rodon to start Wednesday

White Sox right-hander Zach Putnam, who hasn’t pitched since April with elbow inflammation, underwent Tommy John surgery last week and will be out 12-18 months.

Putnam, who turns 30 next week, pitched to a 1.04 ERA over seven appearances this season.

“Zach and his doctors thought was worthwhile to try to fight back and pitch through it,’’ general manager Rick Hahn said, “which he was able to do for a short time but ultimately the ligament gave out.’’

Putnam owns a 3.20 ERA in his career with started with the Indians in 2011. He also pitched for the Rockies and Cubs, and has posted ERAs of 1.98, 4.07, 2.30 in the last four seasons with the Sox.

TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 26: Zach Putnam #57 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch in the ninth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 26, 2016 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Rodon season debut Wednesday

Left-hander Carlos Rodon is scheduled to make his first start of the season Wednesday against the Yankees. Rodon, working through discomfort in the shoulder area (biceps bursitis), was last seen in a Sox uniform making one March start during spring training. He gave up 19 earned runs over 17 innings in four minor league rehab starts, the last three at AAA Charlotte.

Garcia fifth in All-Star outfield voting

Right fielder Avisail Garcia was in fifth place in All-Star Game fan voting for American League outfielders.

Garcia, who has occupied fifth and sixth place in recent weeks, has garnered 2,292,694 votes. Aaron Judge of the Yankees leads AL outfielders with 3.44 million votes, followed by the Angels’ Mike Trout (2.55 million), the Astros’ George Springer (1.62 million), the Indians’ Michael Brantley (1.32 million) and Garcia. The top three will earn starting honors, although Trout is injured.

Garcia (.331/.372/.532 hitting line) has belted 11 homers and a recorded a team-high 51 RBI. Balloting ends Thursday. The All-Star Selection Show will be telecast Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Minaya up, Infante down

Right-hander Gregory Infante was optioned to AAA Charlotte and right-hander Juan Minaya was recalled.