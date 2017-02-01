QB Brian Hoyer hopes Bears reunion ‘something I can be a part of’

Brian Hoyer is poised to be a free agent this offseason, but said he’d like to return to the Bears.

“I hope it’s something I can be a part of,” he said.

The Bears signed Hoyer to a one-year deal last offseason. He could prove a bridge to a young quarterback if the Bears bring him back.

“For me at this point in my career, any chance I get is something I would cherish,” he said. “I’m realistic. I know what those opportunities present, but I also believe in myself. So if I do have an opportunity, whether that’s here or somewhere else, I know that I’m capable of being a quarterback in this league.”

Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer broke his left arm against the Packers. (AP)

Continuity would be an upgrade for him; Hoyer’s started for three teams in three years.

“Ideally, you’d love to be in the same system two years in a row,” he said. “That is something I would love to be able to do. Sometimes that is out of your control.”

He and Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains worked together in Cleveland.

“When I came here and signed as a backup, knowing my relationship with Dowell and what he was trying to do on offense, and then you take that to the next level and get to play in some games and know your teammates a little better – that is something we started to build,” he said. “Unfortunately it ended too soon.”

Hoyer broke his left arm in Green Bay after going 134-for-200 for 1,445 yards, six scores and no interceptions in five starts. He was cleared for football activities earlier Monday.

Hoyer said he could coexist with a young quarterback, too, saying he shared the Browns locker room with Johnny Manziel.

“Look, I’m a good teammate. I’ve been around. I have a lot to offer in that regard,” he said. “But I also think, and this is what I said in Cleveland, the best way to show a young guy how to do it is to do it well and just do your job. But I really have a lot of confidence that playing in these four games here really re-emphasized that for me. Just proving to myself I can play at this level.”