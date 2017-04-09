QB Mike Glennon’s Bears captaincy ‘speaks volumes of what he means’

The Bears called Mike Glennon their leader all through training camp. Then they backed it up, voting the quarterback one of five captains, coach John Fox announced Monday.

“It just speaks volumes of what he means to our football team and his leadership role now, for not only our offense but for our team,” tight end Zach Miller said. “He’s done a great job since he’s been here. Grasps the offense. Take hold of what we’re doing here.

“With that position, I think comes natural leadership and he’s done a great job with that as well.”

Quarterbacks are often captain — Jay Cutler was one in each of Fox’s first two seasons — but the team has shown a particular admiration for Glennon’s leadership.

Quarterback Mike Glennon was voted captain. (Getty Images)

“He takes control of the huddle,” receiver Kevin White said. “On and off the field, he’s a great guy.”

Glennon will share the offensive duties with guard Josh Sitton, who has never before been voted a season-long captain. Sitton arrived to the Halas Hall locker room the week of the first regular-season game last year; his previous team, the Packers, who didn’t name year-long captains.

“I appreciate it,” Sitton said. “And you always want to get praise from the guys that are in the locker room. This is the group that really matters. All the outside noise, none of that stuff really matters. To be recognized by your peers is a special thing.”

The Bears named inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman and safety Quintin Demps their two defensive captains. Cornerback Sherrick McManis will be the special teams captain, with the sixth spot going to a different player each week based on performance.

Like Sitton in Green Bay, Demps came from a team, the Texans, that didn’t vote on captains. Signed to a three-year, $13.5 million deal this offseason, Demps had spent nine years in the league playing for four different teams.

“My journey in the league hasn’t been easy,” the safety said. “So just to be captain now means a lot. It’s something I don’t take lightly.”

Demps said he wasn’t surprised he earned a captaincy in his first season with the Bears, calling it a “privilege and an honor.” He said he was going to lead regardless of whether or not he won the vote.

“That’s just who I am as an individual,” he said. “This is Year 10, and I want to win ballgames I’m passionate about winning. This is what you’re going to get from me each and every day.”

