QB Mitch Trubisky plays it safe in presason finale, Bears lose 25-0

Mitch Trubisky’s hardest hit Thursday came from a Browns coach.

The Bears rookie quarterback was scrambling right about two minutes into the second quarter of a mostly meaningless final preseason game — which the Bears lost 25-0 — when he was shoved in the back as he reached the sideline.

The Browns’ Deon King would be flagged for unnecessary roughness. Trubisky collided with Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie and knocked him down — but jumped up and ran back to the huddle.

Three plays later, his night was over. Trubisky left the game healthy after the Bears had spent the night practically wrapping him in Nerf.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky hands off Thursday. (AP)

Trubisky made a surprise return late in the fourth quarter, when Shaw was pulled because of concussion protocol. He handed the ball off twice before Shaw returned with 1:45 to play. Shaw then appeared to hurt his left leg after taking a hit a hit as he scrambled out of bounds. Trubisky entered the game again and tried two pass plays. One was an incompletion and the other a game-ending sack.

The Bears praised the virtue of getting Trubisky snaps in the fourth preseason game earlier this week — “It’s not easy to get live game reps as a quarterback in this league; It helps development,” coach John Fox said Tuesday — but then they handcuffed him in the name of health.

It was a prudent decision, to be sure.

The Bears were coming off a bloodbath, losing receiver Cam Meredith and long snapper Patrick Scales to season-ending knee injuries Sunday. They began training camp with a new practice schedule meant to curtail the 19 trips their players made to injured reserve last year; why would they chance their most valuable asset in the final game?

Thursday’s game, then, didn’t matter as much as the days leading up to it did.

The Bears wanted to watch Trubisky prepare this week as though he was the starter, knowing that moment will come again, sooner or later.

“(Thursday night) as the starter, it’s going to be important for him to prepare as the starter, walk out there as the starter and warm up with the first-team offense,” GM Ryan Pace said on the team’s pregame show on WBBM 780 AM/105.9 FM. “That whole simulation is important for his growth.”

The simulation didn’t carry over into game action — or at least not at first. The Bears made the No. 2 overall pick hand the ball off on his first nine plays — three series of three-and-out — before he attempted a pass. That drew boos from a home crowd eager to watch Trubisky throw accurately, improvise with his feet and do everything else that made him a preseason sensation.

On the second run of the game, Trubisky’s thigh collided with running back Benny Cunningham as he tried to hand off. By the end of the first quarter, the Bears had four runs of positive yards, four when they lost real estate and one when they were stuffed for no gain. They finished the frame with 14 yards.

Then, a bit of risk: Trubisky’s fourth drive featured four pass attempts — completions of seven yards to Deonte Thompson and three yards to Victor Cruz — and two incompletions. He got little help on the latter; roommate Adam Shaheen dropped one pass and undrafted rookie running back Josh Rounds had alligator arms on another.

By the time he was replaced by fourth-stringer Connor Shaw, Trubisky had completed half his four pass attempts for 10 yards.

He started his preseason with a bang and ended with a whimper, but his stats still look fabulous; he went 36-for-52 for 364 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 108.2 in his first exhibition season.

The Bears would undoubtedly take a similar performance the next time he starts — presumably, when the game counts.

By this time next year, Trubisky probably won’t take the field at all in the finale. He’ll watch from the sideline, like Browns Week 1 starter DeShone Kizer, a fellow rookie, did Thursday — with a baseball cap on his head and a smile on his face.

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com