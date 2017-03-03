QB prospect Nate Peterman connected with Bears at Senior Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS – For Pittsburgh quarterback Nate Peterman, a week spent with the Bears’ coaching staff during the Senior Bowl was a worthwhile experience — one highlighted by the rapport he developed with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

“He’s a great guy and I certainly enjoyed getting to know him,” Peterson said Friday during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

“He’s extremely smart, too. I mean, talk about a sharp guy, who really knows football and knows the details of it.

“That’s what I enjoyed the most about it, picking up the little things that he was talking about with nuances of defenses. That was pretty cool.”

Nate Peterman at the Senior Bowl. (AP)

Unlike other top quarterbacks in this year’s draft, Peterman said he doesn’t have a formal interview scheduled with the Bears. But that doesn’t mean that the Bears are not interested in Peterman, who is projected to be a second- or third-round selection.

The Bears gained an intimate knowledge of Peterman during their practices and meetings at the Senior Bowl. He also played the most for the Bears-coached North team in the actual Senior Bowl, completing 16 of 23 passes for 156 yard and a touchdown.

“I assume they had enough [information],” Peterman said with a smile.

An additional noteworthy aspect of Peterman’s experience with the Bears is how comfortable he felt handling the calls and reads of Loggains’ offense.

“Certain things were familiar and that was helpful,” said Peterman, who has been compared to Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins. “To speak the same language and to see some cutups of how those NFL guys were doing the same plays and to picture yourself doing the same was pretty awesome.