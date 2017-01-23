QBs & familiarity: 5 factors to consider for Bears at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Bears general manager Ryan Pace’s approach to the Senior Bowl includes a promise: He doesn’t want his team to coach it again.

“We are never going to be in this position again,” Pace said this month. “But we better take advantage of it while we’re here.”

Members of the Bears’ front office and the coaching, scouting and training staffs descended on Mobile, Alabama, on Sunday night. More team employees arrived Monday.

With all hands on deck, here are five factors to keep in mind during Senior Bowl week:

Meet Nate Peterman

He’s the best quarterback at the Senior Bowl, and the Bears are coaching him on the North team.

Draft pundits have pegged Peterman, a two-year starter at Pittsburgh, as a mid-round pick. Scouts view his physical skills and intangibles favorably even though he might be behind Deshaun Watson (Clemson), Mitch Trubisky (North Carolina), DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame) and others.

In his final college season, Peterman completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 2,855 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Peterman’s crowning achievement was throwing for 308 yards and five touchdowns (no interceptions) in a 43-42 win against eventual-national champion Clemson.

Recently, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, a former candidate for the 49ers’ GM opening, praised Peterman on Twitter, saying there are many things to like about him, specifically mentioning his “great character/makeup.”

Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage, a former GM for the Browns and a former executive for the Ravens and Eagles, said Peterman is in the “best position” to impress.

“He’s got timing in his feet and his arm,” Savage said Monday. “He’s got a good head on his shoulders in terms of anticipation and timing. He was one of the senior quarterbacks out there that probably had the most buzz even though it was sort of under the radar.”

Finding that QB

Watson’s decision to pass on the Senior Bowl is intriguing because it came after the Browns, who would have coached him on the South team, talked to him. The Browns have the No. 1 pick.

The South quarterbacks are Josh Dobbs (Tennessee), Davis Webb (California) and Antonio Pipkin (Division II Tiffin). The Bears will coach Peterman, Sefo Liufau (Colorado) and C.J. Beathard (Iowa).

Teams that coach in the Senior Bowl have more access to players. Coaching staffs and players typically swap teams Friday for meetings.

It all helps with evaluations. The Senior Bowl has produced several starting quarterbacks recently.

Last year, the Cowboys coached the North team and drafted Dak Prescott, who played for the South. In 2011, Andy Dalton played for the South and was drafted by the Bengals, who coached the North.

In 2012, the Redskins drafted Kirk Cousins after coaching him on the North team.

Carson Wentz wowed everyone last year and turned into the No. 2 overall pick for the Eagles. Russell Wilson, Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo also are Senior Bowl alums.

Valuing familiarity

In free agency, the Bears have targeted players they know well, placing an emphasis on previous coaching and scouting relationships.

To Pace, familiarity limits the risk of the unknown. The signings of cornerback Tracy Porter, linebacker Danny Trevathan, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and quarterback Brian Hoyer are examples.

At the Senior Bowl, the Bears’ entire operation will get to know their roster. Relationships will be formed. That’s why the Bears hustled to get their coaching staff in order.

“We got [the players] in environments where I can really tell what kind of people they are,” Pace said. “It’s not just identifying who you like. It’s identifying who you need to eliminate.”

Peterman said he already has spoken to Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know more of him,” Peterman said. “He’s a very knowledgeable guy. He’s got a great offense, a great system up there.”

Stars are here

A few years ago in Mobile, former Bears GM Phil Emery fell in love with an offensive lineman who lacked a position but was tough, could sink his hips and move with the best of them. He was Kyle Long.

The point is, the Senior Bowl has top-tier talent, even if other players decline invitations and underclassmen headline the draft.

Notable Senior Bowl alums include: outside linebacker Von Miller, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, guard Zack Martin, running back David Johnson, cornerback Josh Norman, outside linebacker Clay Matthews, safety Harrison Smith, cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive end Ziggy Ansah, running back Doug Martin and tight end Jimmy Graham.

The watch list

Six of Pace’s 13 draft picks were Senior Bowl players: running back Jeremy Langford, safety Adrian Amos, center Cody Whitehair, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, cornerback Deiondre’ Hall and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson.

Some of the best players this year play positions of need for the Bears: Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White, South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett, Eastern Michigan receiver Cooper Kupp, Alabama outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis and Iowa cornerback Desmond King.

Western Kentucky guard Forrest Lamp and Indiana guard Dan Feeney highlight the offensive linemen.

Feeney, a Sandburg High School product, is one of four Chicago-area players participating. Iowa defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (Montini), Michigan defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow (Marmion) and LSU center Ethan Pocic (Lemont) are the others.