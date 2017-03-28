Quintana ‘absolutely ready’ for opener after final tuneup

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Opening Day starter Jose Quintana scaled back his workload in his final start, as usual, pitching against Brewers minor leaguers on the back fields at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., while the Sox were playing the Royals in Surprise.

Quintana threw 48 pitches (30 strikes) over three-plus innings, allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three. Quintana gave up two runs, one earned and said he finished his spring preparation on a high note.

“I’m absolutely ready for the season to start,’’ Quintana said.

“I felt very good. I attacked the strike zone with all my pitches. I worked in all the things that I’ve been working on in this spring training and I executed all of them as I wanted.’’

Jose Quintana. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Sox’ top two back relievers, Nate Jones and David Robertson, threw one inning each.

Bench mob

In the Royals’ 7-4 win over the Sox, infielder Yolmer Sanchez (2-for-2, RBI, run) raised his average to .321 and left fielder/first baseman/DH Cody Asche (1-for-3) raised his to .310. They appear set to make the Opening Day roster with IF/OF Leury Garcia and DH/corner infielder Matt Davidson. Omar Narvaez and Geovany Soto are the likely catchers on the 25-man roster, which might not be announced till the weekend.

One to go

The Sox take a 16-15-1 record into their last game in Arizona Wednesday. Two exhibitions in Milwaukee, with James Shields pitching Friday and Derek Holland Saturday, precede the season opener Monday at newly-named Guaranteed Rate Field.

On deck

Padres vs. Sox in Glendale, 2:05, CSN, 890-AM, Jhoulys Chacin vs. Dylan Covey